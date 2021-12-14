Local
Ravens’ Brandon Stephens Spreads Holiday Cheer At Dickey Hill Elementary

Kids at Dickey Hill Elementary/Middle school got a little holiday cheer yesterday courtesy of Brandon Stephens of The Baltimore Ravens and Safeway.

Stephens stopped by and put smiles on the kids faces by giving them holiday gifts. Their families also was blessed this holiday season by receiving Safeway giftcards. Stephens shared with WBAL that, “I’m excited, I’m always looking forward to giving back. I can’t wait to see the smiles on these kids’ faces, just to make their day, their families’ day. We all go through things and sometimes we just need a little sense of a bright spot during our lives. So just being able to be a part of this, and I have to thank Safeway for, you know, making this possible.”

Safeway and Brandon Stephens also presented the school with a $15,000 check.

