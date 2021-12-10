Video Shows Kanye West’s Former Publicist Tried To Coerce A Georgia Election Worker Into Admitting False Fraud Claims

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

While the artist formerly known as Kanye West is raising awareness around Larry Hoover’s case, a woman who previously served as his publicist made headlines for allegedly trying to coerce a Georgia election worker into confessing to election fraud. Reuters reported that 62-year-old Ruby Freeman received death threats forcing her to leave her home. None of the threats have been investigated by local, state or federal authorities.

Claiming she wanted to help Freeman, Trevian Kutti offered to help the embattled election worker if she would confess to non-existent fraud. Two days before the Jan 6. Capitol attack and the day before the Georgia Senate runoff election, Kutti offered to move Freeman for her security and claimed to connect by phone with a person named Harrison Ford, a crisis professional, not the “Star Wars” actor.

“We didn’t want to frighten you, but we had to find you within this time frame, Kutti said to Freeman in a video. “You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up.”

Kutti further warned Freeman that there were only 48 hours to confess and receive the “assistance” being offered. The incident shows how deep and insidious the big lie has been, featuring a web of creepy actions and actors turning people’s lives upside down to appease a loser.

It is unclear whether Kutti still works for West, who changed his name to Ye two months ago.

Freeman was falsely accused of election fraud by Donald Trump during the 2020 election. In the weeks following the election, she was attacked by the right-wing outlet The Gateway Pundit and Trump supporters talking about killing her on the Parler app.

The false claims led to at least 850 documented threats and harassing messages, with little investigation into the claims. (Read the full report from Reuters). But Trump and company chose a Black woman and her daughter as the face of their fake conspiracy, further compounding the fight to ensure free and fair elections.

In a February 2021 article, NPR documented how Rudy Giuliani targeted Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss in his false accusations around the Georgia election. At the time, Moss told NPR that fanatics believing Giuliani’s lies showed up at her grandmother’s home and her mother’s house.

Harassment experienced by Freeman and other election workers inspired legislation introduced by Sen. Raphael Warnock. The provisions were later incorporated into the Freedom to Vote Act. Voting rights groups have been pushing the Senate to pass the historic legislation along with the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, but crickets.

As evidenced by his recent endorsement of former Sen. David Perdue, Trump is still not over his loss in Georgia in 2020. His political meddling is likely to drag the Georgia governor’s race back down the rabbit hole of election conspiracy and bald-faced lies without regard for the safety of people like Freeman and Moss.

SEE ALSO:

Less Than A Year After Losing US Senate Race, David Perdue Sets His Sights On Georgia Governor

Freedom To Vote Act: 5 Things To Know About The Landmark Voting Rights Legislation

10 Black Trump Supporters 9 photos Launch gallery 10 Black Trump Supporters 1. Ben Carson Source:Getty 1 of 9 Source:Getty 1 of 9 2. Herschel Walker Source:Getty 2 of 9 Source:Getty 2 of 9 3. Omarosa Source:Getty 3 of 9 Source:Getty 3 of 9 4. Dennis Rodman Source:Getty 4 of 9 Source:Getty 4 of 9 5. Stacey Dash Source:Getty 5 of 9 Source:Getty 5 of 9 6. Mike Tyson Source:Getty 6 of 9 Source:Getty 6 of 9 7. Terrell Owens Source:Getty 7 of 9 Source:Getty 7 of 9 8. Azealia Banks Source:Getty 8 of 9 Source:Getty 8 of 9 9. Latrell Sprewell Source:Getty 9 of 9 Source:Getty 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Black Trump Supporters 10 Black Trump Supporters Continue reading 10 Black Trump Supporters

Video Shows Kanye West’s Former Publicist Tried To Coerce A Georgia Election Worker Into Admitting False Fraud Claims was originally published on newsone.com