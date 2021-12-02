False Positive Or Fast Recovery? LeBron James Is Now Testing Negative For COVID-19

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Just days after it was announced that basketball icon LeBron James had tested positive for COVID-19, it now appears it all may have been a fluke report after new reports suggest the Los Angeles Lakers star player has recently produced multiple negative COVID tests.

James has officially been cleared to play after being placed in the NBA health and safety protocols on Tuesday according to TMZ, and now is scheduled to suit up in the Lakers vs Clippers matchup on Friday. The whole ordeal has been pretty strange to say the least. Bron initially tested positive following the results of a lateral flow test, which then prompted him to take a follow-up PCR test which came back negative. The third time ended up being an unlucky charm for the four-time NBA champion after that one came back positive yet again and put him on forced medical leave.

It now appears the league believes it may have been a false positive all along, releasing a statement that reads, “In accordance with the Protocols, and the consistent testing practice that has been in place since the 2019-20 Season Restart in Orlando, the sample that produced the initial positive test was re-run twice and returned one negative and one positive result on two different PCR instruments. As a result, James underwent additional testing on November 30, with one test returning a negative result and a second test resulting in a clinically inconclusive result.”

LeBron himself alluded to the whole ordeal being one big conspiracy after he sent out a cryptic tweet on Wednesday (Dec 1) and wrote, “[thinking face emoji] Something is REAL [fish emojis] going on.” Either way, you can expect Bron Bron to ball out with the Lakers against the Clippers tomorrow at the Staples Center (soon-to-be-renamed Crypto.com Center) beginning at 7:00 PM PT/10:00 PM EST.

Let us know if you agree with LeBron’s fishy theory or, as it more likely seems, this is just a misunderstanding involving a virus that we’re all still trying to get a grasp of.

