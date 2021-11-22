National
Two American Missionaries Have Been Freed In Haiti After Kidnapping

15 more remain in captivity.

HAITI-CRIME-JUSTICE-MOISE

Source: RICHARD PIERRIN / Getty

Even though Haiti can’t seem to get a break there is a victory that has to be acknowledged. Two missionaries have been freed after being held hostage over a month.

As spotted on CNN two Americans have been let go after being captured. The Christian Aid Ministries confirmed the great news after days of speculation. “We have learned that two of the hostages in Haiti were released. We praise God for this! Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for,” the organization stated in a statement on Sunday, November 21.

On Saturday, October 16 a group of 17 Americans and one Canadian were kidnapped by the Haitian gang 400 Mawozo. This collective in question is compromised of various backgrounds and ages including an infant, a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old, as well as two young teenagers. Since then the United States government had been secretly in negotiations with the gang to get the hostages out. The captors reportedly asked for 1 million dollars per person. The remaining missionaries still remain in captivity. The FBI, which is aiding in the recovery efforts, has declined to comment on the situation.

Photo: RICHARD PIERRIN

Two American Missionaries Have Been Freed In Haiti After Kidnapping  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

