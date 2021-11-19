Local
HomeLocal

Former Baltimore County Police Officer, 2 Daughters & Accomplice Dead In Murder-Suicide

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Two police officers behind crime scene tape

Source: kali9 / Getty

A three-day manhunt came to a tragic end in Western Maryland Thursday.

Maryland State Police said former Baltimore County Police officer Robert Vicosa was found dead along with his two daughters and his alleged accomplice, Sgt. Tia Bynum. They’re calling it a murder-suicide.

Bynum was found in the driver’s seat of a car-jacked Ford Edge. Vicosa was in the backseat with his two daughters, Aaminah and Gianna.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Police said as they were closing in, the SUV crashed into a fence in Smithsburg. After they didn’t get a response to multiple verbal commands, the police used two 40 mm sponge rounds to break the front passenger side window.

They found everyone in the car with gunshot wounds. Three were pronounced dead on the scene. One of the girls was flown to a trauma center, but she died from her injuries.

An assault rile and other firearms were found inside of the car.

Police have not said who they believe committed the murders. All bodies have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: CBS Baltimore

crime , Maryland

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

13-Year-Old Girl Shot & Killed In West Baltimore

Baltimore Police are looking for the gunman behind a shooting that left a 13-year-old girl dead Thursday night.
01.01.70
Two police officers behind crime scene tape

Former Baltimore County Police Officer, 2 Daughters &…

A three-day manhunt came to a tragic end in Western Maryland Thursday.
12.25.88
President Biden Speaks In The White East Room Before Departing For Europe

Maryland Lawmakers’ Reactions Mixed Over Biden’s Build Back…

After signing his trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, Biden's next step is pushing Congress to approve his Build Back Better plan.
01.01.70
Photos
Close