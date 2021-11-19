Former Baltimore County Police Officer, 2 Daughters & Accomplice Dead In Murder-Suicide

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A three-day manhunt came to a tragic end in Western Maryland Thursday.

Maryland State Police said former Baltimore County Police officer Robert Vicosa was found dead along with his two daughters and his alleged accomplice, Sgt. Tia Bynum. They’re calling it a murder-suicide.

Bynum was found in the driver’s seat of a car-jacked Ford Edge. Vicosa was in the backseat with his two daughters, Aaminah and Gianna.

Police said as they were closing in, the SUV crashed into a fence in Smithsburg. After they didn’t get a response to multiple verbal commands, the police used two 40 mm sponge rounds to break the front passenger side window.

They found everyone in the car with gunshot wounds. Three were pronounced dead on the scene. One of the girls was flown to a trauma center, but she died from her injuries.

An assault rile and other firearms were found inside of the car.

Police have not said who they believe committed the murders. All bodies have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.

