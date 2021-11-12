Local
Light Rail Train Collides With Car In Downtown Baltimore, Injuries Reported

Light Rail Crash

Source: Baltimore Fire Union / Baltimore Fire Union

Minor injuries were reported Thursday when a Light Rail train collided with a car in downtown Baltimore.

It happened on North Howard Street. According to MTA Maryland, a Light Rail train was traveling north when a car made a left turn onto West Franklin Street in front of the train just after 4 p.m..

The train operator and the passengers of the car, one adult and two juveniles, were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Source: WBAL-TV

