Despite Months Of Anti-Police Protests, Minneapolis Voters Decide To Stick With City’s Cops After All

Voters have rejected a ballot question that would have reimagined public safety in Minneapolis replacing the city’s police department, which has been at the center of racial justice protests following the murder of George Floyd last year.
Fewer than 50 percent of voters cast their ballots in favor of replacing the Minneapolis Police Department, a figure that was not enough to counter those who opposed the charter amendment that would have given the city a Department of Public Safety instead.
According to CBS Minnesota, 56 percent of voters — more than 80,000 people — were against replacing the city’s police department, compared to 44 percent — nearly 63,000 people — who wanted the opposite.
One of the groups working to get support for Question 2 signaled that even in defeat there was a moral victory.
“We changed the conversation about what public safety should look like. We showed the country and the world the power of democracy and of the people,” Yes 4 Minneapolis tweeted late Tuesday night after it became apparent that the charter amendment would not pass. “Now, we will work to hold the system accountable. We will work to heal our city and create safer streets for all our communities.”
The Minneapolis Police Department is set up so that it is shielded from meaningful accountability. The charter amendment was meant to change that, organizers said.
“It is literally the only police department that is set up this way in the entire state,” Miski Noor, an organizer with Black Visions, told NewsOne days before Tuesday’s election.
Noor said the campaign to change the city charter was ultimately a heavy lift for the community.
“We had to actually collect petition signatures to get it on the ballot this year,” Noor explained. “We had to collect at least 12,000 signatures; we collected over 22,000 signatures to get it on the ballot this year. This was through the rain and the Minnesota winter. During a pandemic, we still got 22,000 signatures and got people to show up and show out to make that happen.”
Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin literally sparked nearly 18 months of ongoing protests against the city’s police department, including demonstrators famously setting a precinct on fire and burning it down in the aftermath of the grisly killing of the unarmed, handcuffed Black man accused of the nonviolent crime of using a counterfeit bill at a local store.
Momentum had seemingly built to successfully reimagine public safety in the city, including calls last year from city council members who pledged to disband the Minneapolis Police Department.
The Yes on Question 2 campaign also had support from other local elected officials, including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office secured a guilty verdict for Chauvin.
“We often look back in history admiringly at courageous leaders who stood for progress & justice – despite opposition,” Ellison tweeted on Monday. “In midst of the battle, their courage and vision are not always obvious to all. How can we muster vision, faith courage to act when it matters most?”
It appears that Minneapolis voters have answered his question.
2 blocks from my childhood home: Murderous @MinneapolisPD has disproportionately vulnerable black and brown ppl out here protesting despite COVID-19 bc they murdered #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/kYXtJOpX1k— Makeena (@keenadaqueena) May 26, 2020
(Video taken at 5:45pm but wouldn't upload due to service issues).— Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) May 26, 2020
Sound of motorcycles revving sends crowd at George Floyd protest running, many confused or scared by what's happening. Motorcyclists actually there in support of protest/march.@WCCO pic.twitter.com/yXJpKQqMS5
At least several hundred people have filled the streets outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis to protest the in-custody death of George Floyd. March starting now. pic.twitter.com/Mx2k3eV0ad— Ryan Faircloth (@RyanFaircloth) May 26, 2020
Marching to third precinct for #georgefloyd pic.twitter.com/6KBbEul5UH— Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 26, 2020
Trey Pollard, man speaking in the mic, asks everyone to stay 6ft apart, asks this be a peaceful protest. He also said he and other community activists spoke directly to MPD Chief Arradondo this morning, asking them to fire all the officers involved in George Floyd's arrest.@WCCO pic.twitter.com/RUOSf7A5MS— Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) May 26, 2020
@chancetherapper @JaymalGreen and others are in a solidarity protest with those in Minneapolis and elsewhere over george floyd dying after a now fired minneapolis officer put his knee on his kneck for several mins. floyd can be heard saying i cant breath. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/7tF5TygFRd— Erik Runge (@WGNErik) May 26, 2020
#BREAKING Very large protest happening right now in downtown Minneapolis in the wake of the death of George Floyd - who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest #7News pic.twitter.com/id53cIVU5T— Mike Fahey (@michaelefahey) May 26, 2020
Video- pic.twitter.com/5bert02z8Z— Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 26, 2020
Our stream is now stable from Minneapolis protest about yesterday’s police killing of George Floyd. Watch with us on periscope: https://t.co/SoTevRycPu— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 26, 2020
Huge protests in Minneapolis right now in response to the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police Dept. pic.twitter.com/zsy1yg5t5F— Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) May 26, 2020
People are protesting outside the Minneapolis police precinct on Lake street over the killing of George Floyd, while cars are driving by honking in solidarity.@WCCO pic.twitter.com/x0QTiSFidP— Sam Jones (@PhotojournSam) May 26, 2020
After the death of George Floyd, people are beginning to block off the intersection at Chicago and 38th in South Minneapolis. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/Wkb4LCvKb4— Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) May 26, 2020
Crowds are building at 38th and Chicago, as anger continues to grow over the death of George Floyd. Organizers planned a 5 p.m. demonstration but people have been here for hours already. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/ws7Uuf7CDq— Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) May 26, 2020
Estimated more than 1,000 people on the street at 38th and Chicago Ave in Minneapolis right now. pic.twitter.com/f6Tds6Nn0r— bengarvin (@bengarvin) May 26, 2020
Chants of “Keep The Peace!” break out as a Metro Transit supervisor car arrives on scene near the George Floyd demonstrations. Organizers are urging calm. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/gBe5Jb7dVN— Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) May 26, 2020
Protesters are now gathering & have blocked an intersection near the site where George Floyd died after being detained until death by the four Minneapolis police officers that have since been fired.— ∼Marietta (@ThisIsMarietta) May 26, 2020
George begged for his mom right before he died.💔#RIPGeorgeFloyd#icantbreathe pic.twitter.com/4yMoXu7nKl
BREAKING: @chancetherapper joins community activists protesting the death of #GeorgeLloyd in the custody of MN police @abc7chicago pic.twitter.com/uFBWptqJ4s— Karen Jordan (@KarenJordanABC7) May 26, 2020
Despite Months Of Anti-Police Protests, Minneapolis Voters Decide To Stick With City’s Cops After All was originally published on newsone.com