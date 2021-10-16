Mayor Brandon Scott Out of Quarantine, Credits Vaccine For “Mild” Symptoms

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Mayor Brandon Scott returned to work Friday following a 10-day quarantine for COVID-19. His administration announced the diagnosis last week after a series of 3 tests to confirm the infection.

The young Mayor says that he, “worked a lot, (held) a lot of virtual meetings, a lot of pop-up, popping in on agency heads and staff,” while in quarantine. He also said that the diagnosis came as a surprise considering how cautious he’s been against the deadly virus. The big billboard outside the Camden Yards station proves his vaccination status and he’s always seen with a mask on indoors–making the infection even more of a mystery. Scott says his staff has been struggling to solve it.

“They can’t narrow it down because I interact with so many people, but again, this is why I get tested frequently. This is why I am going to be (an) even more mask nut to take that even further,” Scott said.

Scott credits the vaccine for keeping him strong during his fight. “I was able to do interviews with your station [WBAL TV] and others. I was able to work from home because I was vaccinated. (It’s) the only reason I wasn’t in a hospital bed,” Scott said to Channel 11. “This is why we have been taking the vaccine to them. I have been out there myself seeing people get vaccinated, making sure we use credible messengers so we can break through some of the issues, the hesitancy that we have,” Scott said.

Great to see Mayor Scott back in the office. Wishing him continued health going forward.

