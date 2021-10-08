State Officials Warn About Expected Black Bear Activity Increase In Maryland

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Black bears are beginning an increased feeding ahead of winter hibernation, so Maryland officials are warning residents might see more bear activity.

The black bear population is concentrated in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents to take common-sense precautions to avoid close encounters with the animals.

“Keeping food sources like bird feeders, pet food, and trash in a place where bears can’t get to them is the best way to avoid problems,” said Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto.

The department also said motorists traveling in western Maryland should be on the lookout for bears crossing roads in search of food.

For more information on living around black bears, click here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

