Sage Steele Victim Blames Women For Being Sexually Harassed By Men

The dangers of being a woman and the threat of violence they endure from men and women alike have been well noted and the focus should be on the assailant’s actions instead of the victim. Sage Steele leaned into quite an antiquated assumption that women invite sexual assault and unwanted attention by the way they dress, even stating the women are doing so on purpose.

Steele, an EPSN anchor, sat down on former NFL quarter Jay Cutler’s Uncut podcast and the pair bumped into a topic of being leered at by athletes in post-game coverage, even going so far as to say she “didn’t care” about the inappropriate comments, simplifying their actions and them “being stupid guys in the locker room.”

“I do think that as women we have to be responsible as well. It isn’t just on players and coaches to act a certain way,” Steele shared, sticking to her point.

She then went on to state that women are inviting attention via their style of dress, essentially saying they deserve what happens.

“When you dress like that, I’m not saying you deserve the gross comments, but you know what you’re doing when you put that outfit on too,” Steele said. “We know what we’re doing when we put certain things on.”

It should be noted that Cutler agreed with Steele, with both parroting a train of thought often promoted among conservative talking heads. Some might remember that Cutler famously endorsed former president Donald Trump’s reelection bid in October of 2020.

Resist Programming posted a string of videos in where it was revealed that Steele did issue an apology for her statements and will not be appearing on Sportscenter this week.

