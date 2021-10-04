Georgia Actress Dies In Her Sleep After Neighbor’s Stray Bullet Penetrates Through Wall

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Freak accidents are always hard to make sense of, especially when the circumstances involve a murder that didn’t have to occur in the first place.

For one aspiring actress in Duluth, Georgia, the freak accident that led to her death by way of a stray bullet not only came from her careless neighbor but occurred while she was actually sleeping.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

On September 26, 36-year-old Carlether Foley was shot in the head while fast asleep after her neighbor, 22-year-old Maxwell Williamson, accidentally left a bullet in the chamber of his gun while cleaning it. According to ABC 13, Williamson is currently sitting in jail with no bond after being charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. To make matters worse, Foley’s 17-year-old son was the one who found her lifeless body still laying in bed.

More on the family’s reaction below, via ABC 13:

“Foley’s family shared their heartbreak with ABC13 Friday. Her son, Keyandre, is now staying with his grandmother, Jacquline Foley, in southeast Texas.

‘I’ve never experience the hurt, the pain that I’m feeling. I don’t know what to do,’ said Jacquline Foley. ‘You had no right to take my baby from me. You had no business taking her life away from her child. He’s 17 years old. This is his last year in school. You have hurt my family. You have took my baby.’

Keyandre called his mother his hero. He said she worked tirelessly to provide for their household.

‘It don’t feel real. I found my mama by myself,’ said her son. ‘I just don’t get it. I don’t understand. She don’t bother nobody. My mama didn’t do nothing.’”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

For those that would like to help, the family of Carlether Foley has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses, honestly expressing their grief at this time by writing, “We are all devastated by the loss of Carlether at just 36 years old and were not prepared for the high costs surrounding her memorial services,” further adding, “We want to give Carlether the memorial that she deserves, to honor her memory and say our last goodbyes.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Georgia Actress Dies In Her Sleep After Neighbor’s Stray Bullet Penetrates Through Wall was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: