Will Smith Gets Honest About Giving Up On Monogamy With Jada: “Marriage For Us Can’t Be A Prison”

After infamously blessing us with the term “entanglement,” Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have completely given the world a new perspective on what it means to be married.
During a recent cover story for GQ, the Fresh Prince Hollywood star got very candid on where his relationship with Jada stands today, and it seems to be more progressive than many people might’ve expected.
Amongst many topics of interest that Will touches on throughout the feature, it’s when the theme of monogamy comes into play where the conversation really gets interesting. While breaking down the chapter on marriage in his upcoming memoir, WILL, the Grammy-winning rapper/actor honestly told journalist Wesley Lowery, “Jada never believed in conventional marriage.… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”
He went on to add that by giving each other “trust and freedom,” him and Jada both realized that, in his on words, “marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”
Lowery suggested that Will was holding back in the interview in regards to Jada being perceived as the only one who stepped out the relationship during her now-infamous ordeal (see: the aforementioned “entanglement”) with R&B singer August Alsina, with Will honestly admitting, “It may seem hard to believe, but I would lose sleep over not giving you the answer that I know you could use,” also adding, “I want to help you, I want you to succeed, I want you to have a headline. But by the same token, I don’t want to deal with the backlash of that in the world. To say I don’t want to talk about that three years ago would have been fucking excruciating for me.”
Read Will Smith’s full introspective interview with GQ by clicking here.
