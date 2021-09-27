K-9 Karen: White Woman Fired For Racist Meltdown At Brooklyn Dog Park

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Brooklyn has become so gentrified that a white woman filled with that MAGA energy mouthed off to a Black couple who dared to walk their dog at a park this past weekend.

In a video uploaded to Twitter by Fredrick Joseph, he describes how a “Karen” in a dog park in Williamsburg told them to stay in their own hood because apparently Brooklyn belongs to colonizers now. Seeing that things could go left, Joseph pulled out his phone and began recording the encounter before the women in question flipped him off and tried to smack the phone out his hand. After repeating her racist comment to her, BK Karen attempted to play the victim and accused the couple of saying that to her.

Luckily a white man who witnessed everything confirmed on video that it was her who made the initial statement before she walked off into the night and possibly made her way to Starbucks (just an educated guess, no shots).

“At the dog park in Brooklyn with my fiancé and this white woman was threatening to call police and told us to “stay in our hood” because she had our dog confused with another dog who had been barking loudly. So, I started recording and she tried to slap the phone out my hand.”

Lowkey feels like once Biggie died, the colonizers saw their opening and took it. Now Brooklyn is basically an extension of The Village or something.

Raw Story is now reporting that the woman has been fired from her job due to her racist tendencies.

After the woman was identified as Emma Sarley, Fredrick Joseph wasted no time tagging her employer, Bevy, a community events software platform, and CEO Derek Andersen in a tweet.

“Hey (Derek Andersen) I see that (Bevy) is attempting to be better about race, equity, etc.,” Joseph wrote on Twitter. “Thought you should see this (video). I’m hoping Black colleagues and peers don’t have to face this sort of racism from Emma.”

Andersen later wrote: “Spoke with (Frederick Joseph) about his and his fiancé’s horrific experience from last night. So sorry to them for what has happened. No one should treat people the way we witnessed. This is extremely troubling. I will update you shortly.”

And just like that, she’s out of a job.

Once again the internet puts a racist on blast for their actions. Shout out to everyone who helped identify the woman in question and holding her accountable.

