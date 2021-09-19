HBCU Alumna Aims To Increase Representation In The Film Industry Through Scholarship Competition

HBCU alumna Agnes Moss is on a mission to increase representation in the film industry by empowering students at historically Black colleges and universities to bring their creativity into the space. According to WTOP, Moss is leading a scholarship competition for aspiring filmmakers at HBCUs.
The Washington, D.C. native—who graduated from North Carolina Central University—has dedicated her career to bringing the work of diverse creators to the forefront. She founded the National Black Movie Association; a nonprofit that has a mission rooted in creating opportunities for African Americans in the film industry. The organization supports emerging Black creatives in the film space by aligning them with resources, collects Black movie consumer data and amplifies the work of African American filmmakers so they can reach new audiences.
The National Black Movie Association created the Reel HBCU Challenge to inspire new generations of creatives to tap into the power of storytelling. As part of the competition, which kicked off today, students will submit short films for the chance to win scholarships. “I realized that as a Black woman, I lacked the essentials for me to succeed as a filmmaker: financial resources, practical experience and industry-proven mentors who believed in me and were willing to open doors on my behalf in Hollywood,” she told the Washington Informer. “It occurred to me that if there had been a community of Black professionals – industry veterans – in film, visual arts, technology, communication and business to whom I could have turned, my own trajectory could have been much different. I want NBMA to serve as a bridge and to provide access for students at HBCUs, or Black students at other universities, who have the skills but lack the resources to get them to Hollywood.”
Initiatives like the one being led by the National Black Movie Association are needed as there is still a stagnancy around diversity in Hollywood.
Romare Bearden And His Quintessential, Timeless Pieces Of Art Celebrating Black Life
1. Golgotha (1945)
1 of 25
Romare Bearden "Golgotha" #art pic.twitter.com/9rUaojSfsP— Tita (@TitaBueno_) October 28, 2015
2. Untitled (1959)
2 of 25
Untitled, 1959 #romarebearden #abstractexpressionism pic.twitter.com/fP49xrZSyH— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 24, 2021
3. Other Mysteries (1964)
3 of 25
Romare Bearden, Other Mysteries, 1964 https://t.co/43JrO7fwPs #museumarchive #museumofmodernart pic.twitter.com/YgxRS8nHhf— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 18, 2021
4. Pittsburgh Memory (1964)
4 of 25
Pittsburgh Memory, 1964 #socialrealism #romarebearden pic.twitter.com/UeJ4FBnWFZ— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 20, 2021
5. Summertime (1967)
5 of 25
Romare Bearden, Summertime, 1967 https://t.co/13lko17otM #artmuseum #museumarchive pic.twitter.com/NtyDqVvzEd— SLAM: Modern and Contemporary Art (@slam_modern) August 24, 2021
6. Tomorrow I May Be Far Away (1967)
6 of 25
Romare Bearden, Tomorrow I May Be Far Away, 1967 pic.twitter.com/JAl2Ivj7Y4— El Duque (@Galaxy2Galaxy5) August 29, 2021
7. Iris, Tulips, Jonquils, and Crocuses (1969)
7 of 25
Iris, Tulips, Jonquils, and Crocuses, 1969 #thomas #almawoodseythomas pic.twitter.com/uBT741pXs7— Alma Woodsey Thomas (@artistawthomas) August 2, 2021
8. Wizard's Domain (1970s)
8 of 25
Romare Bearden, Wizard's Domaine, ca. 1970s https://t.co/ZmI26OfH5t #romarebearden #museumarchive pic.twitter.com/PEebgNMeYp— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 26, 2021
9. Patchwork Quilt (1970)
9 of 25
Romare Bearden's 1970 collage, 'Patchwork Quilt', borrows from Manet's 'Olympia'. Cut-and-pasted cloth, paper with polymer paint on composition board pic.twitter.com/nqhbRzSZJv— newyorknewart (@newyorknewart) August 28, 2021
10. Stamping Ground (1971)
10 of 25
🖼 "Stamping Ground," Romare Bearden, 1971, paper collage with graphite on board, DIA 2005.23. pic.twitter.com/OCYyFXMlqf— Detroit Inst of Arts (@DIADetroit) August 12, 2021
11. The City and Its People (1973)
11 of 25
Berkeley - The City and Its People, 1973 https://t.co/cm7pJGQMCe #bearden #romarebearden pic.twitter.com/oGcS9slInz— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 22, 2021
12. Carolina Morning (1974)
12 of 25
Carolina Morning— Claudia Mangiamele (@ClaudMang) December 15, 2019
Romare Bearden 1911-1988 African-American Artist pic.twitter.com/Q4xD4twIxd
13. Come Sunday (1975)
13 of 25
Romare Bearden, Come Sunday, 1975 https://t.co/ANm8Pr12TB #museumarchive #romarebearden pic.twitter.com/fzdr239TPC— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) September 1, 2021
14. The Family (Around the Dining Table), 1975
14 of 25
The Family (Around the Dining Table), 1975 #romarebearden #socialrealism pic.twitter.com/Ei4GWht094— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 13, 2021
15. The Train (1975)
15 of 25
Romare Bearden, The Train, 1975 https://t.co/7eEhDg3OR8 #museumofmodernart #museumarchive pic.twitter.com/uxgXeb9lr4— Andrei Taraschuk (@andreitr) August 25, 2021
16. Southern Courtyard (1976)
16 of 25
Romare Bearden, Southern Courtyard, 1976 https://t.co/xjQnfqyCgz #contemporaryart #brooklynmuseum pic.twitter.com/uEaWSMdlIn— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 15, 2021
17. The Return of Odysseus (1977)
17 of 25
The Return of Odysseus, 1977 #romarebearden #cubism pic.twitter.com/d3zBZSZabw— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 9, 2021
18. Louisiana Serenade (1979)
18 of 25
Romare Bearden - Louisiana Serenade (lithography, 1979) pic.twitter.com/Ywwwo6ZmuG— Mike Auchard (@Prufrock1) March 18, 2017
19. Out Chorus (1979-1980)
19 of 25
Romare Bearden, artist, (1912-1988), Out Chorus, 1979-80. pic.twitter.com/R5oeJh2xQX— AD 🏄🏽♀️🌊 (@adorahorton) February 22, 2014
20. Family (mother and child) (1980)
20 of 25
Family (mother and child), 1980 #bearden #neoexpressionism pic.twitter.com/Ek1ezmm9O9— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 31, 2021
21. Pepper Jelly Lady (1980)
21 of 25
Pepper Jelly Lady, 1980 #bearden #outsiderart pic.twitter.com/uEqtaq8tTU— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 28, 2021
22. Bessie, Duke, and Louis (1981)
22 of 25
Bessie, Duke, and Louis, 1981 https://t.co/3CDQFiAPfd #romarebearden #outsiderart pic.twitter.com/dmurJOc41H— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 11, 2021
23. Mecklenburg Autumn (1983)
23 of 25
Mecklenburg Autumn: September-Sky and Meadow, Romare Bearden, 1983, Collage and oil on fiberboard, 30 x 40 inches#RomareBearden #Art pic.twitter.com/WKBoUMT3SL— Elizabeth Meggs (@elizabethmeggs) June 23, 2021
24. The Obeah's Choice (1984)
24 of 25
Romare Bearden, "The Obeah's Choice" pic.twitter.com/zJ0IDPGQpL— Αναστασία Τ. (@aranjuez66) July 11, 2018
25. Untitled (undated)
25 of 25
Untitled #outsiderart #romarebearden pic.twitter.com/J3ONW1rjmf— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 16, 2021
