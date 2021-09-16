National
HomeNational

CBS to Retool ‘The Activist’ From Competition to Documentary Following Backlash

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Hollywood Exteriors And Landmarks - 2020

Source: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

A planned reality competition show on network television is now changing its format and approach after intense social media backlash.

CBS has announced it will not go forward with a program called ‘The Activist’ that was supposed to debut on Oct. 22 for a five-episode run.

It was also supposed to be hosted by Usher, Julianne Hough and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, who were all recently announced to front the show.

Instead, it will become a documentary special with only one airing after the show, original concept and even hosts were criticized leading to some major backlash.

From Complex:

The previous format of the show would have featured six activists competing to see who could get the most attention on social media for their respective causes. Footage that has already been shot of the series is being scrapped and the whole thing will be re-done.

The network, along with Global Citizen and Live Nation, released a statement regarding ‘Activist.’

It is not known if Usher, Hough and/or Chopra-Jonas will still have any involvement with newly-formatted ‘Activist.’

No word on when the new documentary-formatted ‘Activist’ will air.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First and Second Picture Courtesy of AaronP/Bauer-Griffin and Getty Images

Tweet and Third and Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Radio Legends: Rickey Smiley and Tom Joyner

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner

20 photos Launch gallery

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner

Continue reading Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner

[caption id="attachment_4165878" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital[/caption] National Radio Day (August 20) has been celebrated since the 1990s as a means to highlight the invention of radio and its cultural impact on society. As the first device that allowed mass communication through public airwaves, radio has - and still is - used to share news, music, humor and conversations of common interests to people of various backgrounds around the world. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9PbdP_jH9s This year, we look back at top media personalities who have pushed radio culture forward, and invite you to revisit a few moments that remind us all how much the platform has become a part of our daily lives. || RELATED: Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Russ Parr & Donnie Simpson || With that said, we hope you enjoy the gallery below, which features some hilarious, touching and unbelievable moments from radio veterans Rickey Smiley and "The Fly Jock" himself, Mr. Tom Joyner.

CBS to Retool ‘The Activist’ From Competition to Documentary Following Backlash  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Local
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

6 People Shot, 2 Killed In Baltimore Shootings…

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers. 
09.17.21
Dispute over catalogue of fines

Baltimore City Approves Transfer Of Speed Camera Money…

It wasn't without controversy. Pedestrian safety advocates said state intends for that money to be used to slow down cars. 
09.16.21
Baltimore City Public Schools

Baltimore City Public Schools Opens Investigation Into Sexual…

An investigation is underway by Baltimore City Public Schools into allegations of sexual assault involving a Baltimore City College student.
09.16.21
Photos
Close