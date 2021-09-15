Civil Rights & Social Justice
In Tone-Deaf Move, ‘Cops’ Reality TV Show Returning To Fox … Because, Of Course It Is

Timing is everything.

Fox News, aka Republican OnlyKlans, is using its subscription-based streaming service, Fox Nation, to renew “back the blue” America’s favorite pro-law enforcement, anti-common decency program, Cops, which Paramount canceled last year amid the murder of George Floyd and the national spotlight on systemic racism in policing.

That’s right, the cop-a-ganda show that, long before Will and Martin, made “bad boys” a household name by exploiting civilians at their lowest point for the entertainment of people who dry-hump Confederate monuments and get seasonless chicken juice all over their “Free Kyle Rittenhouse” t-shirts is making a come-back with a reboot-licker series that no compassionate person asked for.

According to NPR, Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation, called the show “one of the most iconic brands on television with an incredibly passionate fan base” in a Monday announcement of the program’s Oct. 1, return.  (Ah yes, that “passionate fan base.” Who knew fawning over the badge could be done with such zeal?)

Klanman…I mean, Klarman (sorry, but it was right there) went on to say that Fox Nation would be gifting first responders with a free subscription to its streaming service in order to “give back in a small way to those who place their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.”

Clearly, Klarman is not talking about all the police officers who patrol Black communities with a shoot first, say, “I was in fear for my life” later mentality.

As much as I would rather the show stay buried along with its fellow blue lives flatter series, Live PD, at least it will only be viewed only by the right-winger MAGA types who would pay for a subscription to Fox Nation. Basically, the only people who will be spending their coins on this are the ones who are already loyal backers of their boys in blue.

On a side note, the former host of Live PD is actually campaigning to get his old show back on the air. God, these people sure do love their po-po-porn.

The decision to renew “Cops” comes as police continue to resort to lethal violence as a primary option during encounters with Black people suspected of doing far less than white criminal suspects who routinely end up being arrested alive to have their days in court.

This is America.

Bodycam Video Of Robert Anderson’s Police Shooting Shows Cops Cared Little For His Mental Health

Georgia Cops Kill 12-Year-Old Black Boy In Reckless High-Speed Chase

UPDATED: 2:30 p.m. ET, Sept. 2, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. That has been especially true in Washington, D.C., where police shot three people in one week, killing two of them, including George D. Watson during a fatal encounter on Tuesday night. According to the police narrative, officers responded after someone called 911 to report a man brandishing a gun on an apartment balcony. The Washington Post reported that a cop fired at Watson when he aimed the gun at police. The 34-year-old died on the scene. Officers ultimately determined that Watson was armed with a pellet gun typically used with paintballs that does not pose any lethal threat. Watson's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

