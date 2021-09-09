Ravens’ Gus Edwards & Marcus Peters Suffer Possible Season-Ending Injuries During Practice

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s not looking too good for a pair of Baltimore Ravens players.

According to RapSheet, CB Marcus Peters and RB Gus Edwards sustained knee injuries on back-to-back plays. The concern is that both players might have a torn ACL.

Tests will be done on both players to confirm their status.

