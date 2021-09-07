Lunch with Labor: 09-07-2021

Posted September 7, 2021
Playback and listen anytime.
The order applies to all nursing homes, assisted living facilities, residential drug treatment centers and developmentally disabled group homes.
This comes amid a bus driver shortage in the school district.
He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His injury is described as non-life-threatening.
SIGN UP FOR THE WOLB BALTIMORE NEWSLETTER
An Urban One Brand
Copyright © 2021 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved.
Powered by WordPress VIP