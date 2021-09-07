Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Michael K. Williams’ Sister Shares A Message With Fans After His Passing

Journalist Jasmyne Cannick shared the message from Williams' sister on Twitter.

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Awards 2021 - Show

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Compton Councilwoman Michelle Chambers relayed a simple message in response to her brother Michael K. Williams’s passing. Journalist Jasmyne Cannick shared a message on Twitter from Chambers. 

“Our family has been shaken to the core of the loss of our Mike,” began Chambers in the message shared by Cannick. “Thank you to everyone who contacted us, flooded us with love, and more importantly, prayers.  I will miss my brother, my best friend and birthday partner in this realm, but I know he will continue to watch over me and our family in heaven as he did on earth.” 

Cannick called on the greater Compton community to support Chambers and their family navigates this challenging time. Chambers was elected to the Compton  City Council in 2019. She represents District 1. 

A proud sister, Chambers shared highlights of her brother on Instagram. She had recently posted about his Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series. The nomination was for the role of Montrose Freeman in HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.”

She also posted about his tribute performance to DMX, another genius gone too soon. Williams paid tribute to the departed rapper during the 2021 BET Awards.

The shocking loss of one of this generation’s most talented actors, Williams, brought joy to many. In the hours after his passing, videos of his dancing skills made the rounds on Twitter.  

Many may have been surprised to learn about Williams’ dance background. In an interview on The Queen Latifah show, Williams talks about breaking into professional dancing for the likes of Madonna and George Michael. He recalled being motivated to become a backup dancer after seeing Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation. 

Williams said it was watching his friend become Queen Latifah that inspired him to pursue his own dreams. He notably choreographed and danced in Crystal Water’s 1994 hit “100% Pure Love.”  

Video of the late actor dancing to music in the park went viral Monday evening. Finding joy in the beat, Williams doesn’t miss a step. 

Another video shows Williams dancing at home with a friend. In the zone, the duo break into a synchronized choreography.

As family, friends, and fans continue to mourn Williams’ passing, these clips of him dancing provide a brief moment of joy. His interviews and words will live on, lighting the way for others who give themselves so completely to their craft.

See Also  

OMAR COMIN: The Very Best Of Michael K. Williams On ‘The Wire’ 

9 Quotes From ‘The Wire’ That Speak Directly To The Black Experience 

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Explains How DMX’s Final Interview Came To Be

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 15, 2018

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

74 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

[caption id="attachment_4194194" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Jamaican reggae musician, singer and producer Lee "Scratch" Perry performs at Poppodium De Flux, Zaandam, Netherlands, April 8, 2018. | Source: Paul Bergen / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:30 a.m. ET, Sept. 7, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we've lost in 2021. Lee "Scratch" Perry, a pioneering and legendary reggae singer, musician and producer who made significant contributions to the genre while working with some of its greatest singers and musicians, including Bob Marley, has died in his native Jamaica, according to widespread reports. The date and cause of Perry's death were not immediately reported. https://twitter.com/kalonge93/status/1432004765333041159?s=20 Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness confirmed the death of Perry -- born Rainford Hugh Perry -- in a tweet posted on Sunday. “My deep condolences to the family, friends, and fans of legendary record producer and singer, Rainford Hugh Perry OD, affectionately known as “Lee Scratch” Perry,” Holness tweeted Sunday morning. “Undoubtedly, Lee Scratch Perry will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music fraternity. May his soul Rest In Peace.” https://twitter.com/AndrewHolnessJM/status/1431994929841049606?s=20   DancehallMag.com referred to the Grammy Award-winning Perry as "one of the most important creative, artistic and musical figures of the second half of the 1900s" who "is revered across Europe, where he was constantly booked for tours." However, Perry had relocated early this year from Europe back to Jamaica. The Guardian recalled how Perry rose to prominence: "The loping tempos of Perry’s work established the roots reggae sound that Bob Marley made world famous, while his dub production, with its haunting use of space and echo, would have a profound influence on post-punk, hip-hop, dance music and other genres. Along with his gnomic pronouncements and mystical air, he became one of Jamaica’s most unusual and esteemed artists. Keith Richards once described him as 'the Salvador Dalí of music. He’s a mystery. The world is his instrument. You just have to listen.'" https://twitter.com/IrishandChin/status/1431999020029857795?s=20 Tributes to Perry poured in on social media after news of his death broke on Sunday with many remembering him as a pioneer of "dub," a subgenre of reggae and someone who embraced employing technology into music, such as adding vocal and other effects that evolved the art of remixing a record.   Keep reading to learn more about some of the other notable Black people who have died this year.

Michael K. Williams’ Sister Shares A Message With Fans After His Passing  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Local
Gun and bullets

Teen Shot In The Head By Stray Bullet…

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His injury is described as non-life-threatening. 
09.08.21
handcuffs wide angle

19-Year-Old Arrested In Connection To Towson University Shooting

He is now at the Baltimore County Detention Center and is being held without bail.
09.08.21
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Man Killed, 2 Hurt In Shootings On Labor…

Baltimore city police are investigating several shootings overnight that left one man dead and 2 others hurt, including a teenager.
09.07.21
Photos
Close