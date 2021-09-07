Man Killed, 2 Hurt In Shootings On Labor Day

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore city police are investigating several shootings overnight that left one man dead and 2 others hurt, including a teenager.

The first shooting happened on the 1100 block of Ellicott Driveway. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The second shooting happened on the 3900 block of Kenyon Avenue. On that scene, officers found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wounded in the arm. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment any is expected to be okay.

The third shooting happened in downtown Baltimore. Police said officers were flagged down at Eutaw and West Saratoga streets. They found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said he was arguing with a group of men on the 500 block of West Mulberry Street when he was shot.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact detectives or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: