Baltimore Ranks 8 In Top 10 Worst Cities To Drive In

Being behind the wheel in Baltimore is a hassle according to WalletHub. The city ranked 8 in the top 10 worst cities to drive in.

To determine the places, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key indicators of driver-friendliness including average gas prices and annual hours in traffic congestion. According to the site, drivers spend over 310 hours on the road yearly or about 13 days total.

Baltimore also ranked number 5 on the list of cities where you’re most likely to have a car accident.

Oakland, CA is the worst city to drive in while Raleigh, NC is the best.

To read the full report, head to WalletHub.

