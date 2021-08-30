Local
At Least 300 Baltimore City Students Stranded After Bus Drivers Call Out

School Bus

It looks like the first day of school didn’t go as planned for some Baltimore City students because their original transportation to school was MIA! cbs Baltimore reports that at least 300 students were left stranded following 30 school bus drivers calling out of work. There hasn’t been any word as to what called for the call out but of course as we get more details, I’ll keep you updated with that.

It was a rocky start for some Baltimore students on the first day of school after 30 bus drivers called out.

Baltimore City Public Schools estimates at least 300 students were impacted by the sudden change. The bus drivers include contractors and some internal employees, BCPS said.

 

