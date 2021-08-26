Steve Harvey Will Be ABC’s Next TV Judge

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s clear that Steve Harvey is the quintessential definition of a Renaissance Man with limitless potential in Hollywood, be it acting, hosting or even writing a best-seller that becomes a film franchise.

Now, it appears the jack-of-all-trades comedian is trying on a new role as TV judge with a little help from his family over at ABC network.

According to outlets like Variety, the show is described as a “courtroom comedy series” and currently going with the fitting working title Judge Steve Harvey. Although the 10-episode series will incorporate Harvey’s signature comedic prowess, expect the cases to actually be real with Steve making the rulings himself.

“Judge Steve Harvey” will air on ABC sometime in 2022. Walt Disney Television’s new alternative unit will produce with Den of Thieves. Casting is currently underway by MysticArt Pictures, which says on it’s looking “nationwide for roommates, friends, siblings, neighbors, co-workers and more that have humor, heart and passion who are ready to settle their case by a legendary celebrity.” As a perk, all awards and judgements will be paid by production, not by the defendant.

Filming for the series will take place in October and November. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jared Morrell and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner and executive producer as well.”

While most of our favorite TV judges actually served their time in a courtroom prior to their small screen debuts, Harvey isn’t actually alone in his new made-for-television gig. While Jerry Springer’s Judge Jerry is one of the first that come to mind, you’ve also got Comedy Central’s The High Court with Doug Benson that hands out rulings while literally high on marijuana. In short, have fun with this one, Steve!

Expect Judge Steve Harvey to arrive in 2022 on ABC. See how you can get your case heard in front of the funnyman by checking out the Instagram post below from the man himself:

