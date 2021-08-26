News
HomeNews

Outrage Erupts After Fornite And Playstation Use MLK Likeness For March On Washington Anniversary

Playstation thought it was a good idea to put Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Fornite.

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE

 

People were outraged Thursday afternoon, when PlayStation announced a new gaming experience on Fornite that features Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

According to PlayStation’s blog, the new experience,  “March Through Time in Fornite” will teleport players nearly 60 years in the past to a re-imagined Washington, DC called D.C. 63. They will get to explore the Lincoln Memorial and the United States National Mall where Dr. King made his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech. The feature is presented by TIME Studios and was developed  by members of the Fortnite Creative Community. It will also feature museum-inspired points of interest and quests you can complete with other players. Completing the quests will unlock unique accessories for the game.

Folks took to twitter to show their frustrations with PlayStation and Fornite:

Outrage Erupts After Fornite And Playstation Use MLK Likeness For March On Washington Anniversary  was originally published on newsone.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
First day of school

Maryland State Board Of Education Votes To Mandate…

Now, the mask mandate goes to the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review.
08.27.21

First Maryland West Nile Virus Case Confirmed In…

It looks like the West Nile Virus has made its way to Baltimore! As if we didn’t have enough to…
08.26.21
Police Tape

Jamerria Hall Confesses To Killing Her 2 Children…

The bodies of 6-year-old Da’neria Thomas and 8-year-old Davin Thomas were found Tuesday afternoon at Coventry Manor Apartments in Southwest…
08.26.21
Photos
Close