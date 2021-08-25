Ex-Louisiana State Trooper Caught Beating Black Man 18 Times With Flashlight, An Act He Called ‘Pain Compliance’

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

If one were to choose a single department of law enforcement officers to serve as the perfect example of everything Black people hate about cops, the Louisiana State Police Troop F unit would at least have to be in the running.

In May 2019, and less than three weeks after officers of the same unit were involved in the brutal and deadly arrest of Ronald Greene, former state trooper Jacob Brown was caught on police body camera beating Black man Aaron Larry Bowman over the head with a flashlight 18 times while Bowman screamed, “I’m not resisting! I’m not resisting!”

Brown—who had been involved in 23 use-of-force incidents since 2015, with 19 of those incidents involving Black citizens—resigned in March and is now looking at state charges of second-degree battery and malfeasance in connection with the egregious assault on Bowman—a thing state police didn’t even bother investigating until 536 days after it happened, according to the Associated Press.

The investigation isn’t the only thing that came far too late. The video footage of Bowman’s beating, which was published by AP, has just recently been made public after being kept under wraps for more than two years.

What the video shows is Brown arriving at the scene where Bowman had been forcibly removed from his car after being pulled over for a traffic violation. According to AP, Brown began beating Brown within two seconds of his arrival and he hit him in the head with his flashlight 18 times in 24 seconds. Brown later told officials he was engaging in what he called “pain compliance,” because, apparently, he thought that sounded better than “flagrant police brutality.”

“Give me your f***ing hands!” Brown is heard shouting in the video. “I ain’t messing with you.”

“I’m not fighting you, you’re fighting me,” Bowman responded, to which Brown replied, “Shut the f*** up!” and “You ain’t listening.”

Brown later claimed his “pain compliance” practice was only carried out so he could get Bowman into custody because he had hit another officer. Bowman, who is also facing charges including battery of a police officer and resisting an officer, said he never struck anyone, and the body camera footage doesn’t show him committing any acts of violence against any officer.

And if you’re wondering who to believe, I’d go with the guy who hasn’t already been caught being dishonest.

According to investigators, Brown failed to report his latest encounter as a use-of-force incident and even went as far as to mislabel his body camera footage “citizen encounter,” which investigators called “an intentional attempt to hide the video from any administrative review.”

Mind you, the charges related to the Bowman incident aren’t even the only charges Brown is facing in connection to the beatings of Black men. In fact, the 31-year-old is facing charges related to the violent arrests of two other Black motorists, including that of Antonio Harris, which Brown was foolish enough to brag about in a group chat with other troopers involved in the incident saying Harris would have “nightmares for a long time,” from the “ass whoopin” he got, and that “it warms my heart knowing we could educate that young man.”

Obviously, Brown’s exit from the force was long overdue. Now here’s hoping he is finally brought to justice.

