The House Passed A Voting Rights Bill Honoring John Lewis. The Senate Needs To Take Action.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would restore and expand provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act gutted by two Supreme Court decisions.

Back from recess, the House of Representatives voted to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. The bill passed 219-212, with no Republicans crossing over to support voting rights. 

First introduced in 2019, the bill was renamed for John Lewis shortly after his passing. The earlier version of the bill passed in December 2019 wiht a vote of 228-187 with one Republican voting with Democrats. 

The law took on renewed Importance post-2020 election, with false claims of non-existent voter fraud and other unfounded claims spurring hundreds of voter suppression laws being introduced across the country. Introduced in Congress as H.R. 4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is considered a part of a package of democracy reforms being promoted by advocates. 

Along with D.C. statehood and H.R. 1/S.1 – the For the People Act, the John Lewis bill would strengthen access to Democracy and provide space for true multiracial equity in practice. “Creating a just, equitable multiracial democracy requires actively working to ensure all Americans can vote,” read a statement from the progressive think tank Dēmos. “In addition to the For the People Act and D.C statehood, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is a critical democracy reform bill that will move us toward that ideal. The Senate must now do what it takes to take up and pass this critical bill.”

Introduced by Rep. Terri Sewell, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act was tweaked to include provisions that would address the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee as well as the damage done by Shelby v. Holder. In a letter ahead of the House vote, the Leadership Council on Civil and Human Rights outlined the clear need for H.R. 4 – The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.   

Highlighting instances of “current discrimination,” the Leadership Council said Congress needed to update the preclearance formula and adopt several amendments to ensure full participation to the political process for everyone.

“The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act fills a distinct and critical role in protecting the freedom to vote and ensuring elections are safe and accessible,” reads the letter. “When it comes to our elections, we all want an open and transparent process we can trust, where Americans have equal freedom to vote, whether we live in a small town or big city, or the coasts or the Midwest.” 

Fifteen years ago, the reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act had broad bipartisan support. The bill passed 390-33 in the House and a unanimous 98-0 in the Senate. Things have changed with the bill narrowly passing the House along party lines.  

 “Restoring preclearance and strengthening Section 2 of the original Voting Rights Act would undo much of the damage from the Brnovich and the Shelby County rulings,” read an analysis from the Brennan Center.  

The filibuster poses the same challenge to the VRAA in the Senate as the For the People Act. To truly protect voting rights and American democracy, advocates maintain that Congress must pass both bills. Calls to pass voting rights legislation and abolish the filibuster have broad support outside of Congress. 

Voting rights advocates and concerned citizens have been holding regular actions in the District of Columbia, with many making regular calls to the members of Congress to support voting rights legislation. 

But this Saturday, August 28, there will be major actions happening in the District of Columbia and major cities across the country.  Groups will be gathering for the Make Good Trouble Rally and the March On For Voting Rights, both taking place on the anniversary of the 1963 March On Washington. 

“While the fight to protect voting rights remains a priority for us, we recognize that there are many factors at play today that impact each other,” said Cliff Albright, co-founder and executive director of Black Voters Matter, in a statement. “The social, economic, and political challenges that we face all intersect, and those most gravely impacted are far too often Black people and other communities of color. But as we know through our work, there is power in solidarity. It is in that spirit that we come together to rally around these issues because no one will fight for our people like we will.”

[caption id="attachment_3956850" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty[/caption] Many communities in Georgia have experienced voting catastrophes on during the primary elections on Tuesday and people are speaking out. According to NBC News, majority-minority counties have especially been hit hard with hour-long waits, new voting machine issues, and a lack of available ballots. "This seems to be happening throughout Atlanta and perhaps throughout the county. People have been in line since before 7:00 am this morning," tweeted Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms not too long after polls were supposed to open — and in some instances still hadn't. At one Atlanta location, the Lang Carson Community Center, the line stretched around the block and some people had been waiting to vote for four and a half hours. Long lines were also reported in parts of Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office plans on opening an investigation into what these counties "need to do to resolve these issues before November's election," he said in a statement, calling the issues in Fulton and DeKalb "unacceptable." Meanwhile in Roswell, a mostly white Atlanta suburb, things were running much more smoothly. One resident voter said "There were problems with the voting systems for approximately 25 minutes. Afterward, it was smooth sailing." Folks also had issues over absentee voting. Voters were turned away at sites because records listed that they filed for absentee voting. However, these voters never received their ballot or the ballot didn't arrive in time for them to send in. "When they showed up to try and vote in person, they were blocked because the system had indicated they already had an absentee ballot, which, again, they said they never received," Atlanta voter, Nicholas Roth said. Georgia also switched to a new voting system involving new voting machines earlier this year. The system was created by Dominion Voting Systems after a previous lawsuit accused the old systems of not being secure. Raffensperger blamed Tuesday's voting issues on local officials while the state Democratic Party pointed the finger at him, saying his office failed to provide "adequate support and training." Many Black leaders and organizations slammed Tuesday's catastrophe as well. Kristen Clarke, the president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said: "These problems were avoidable yet recurring problems in Georgia that are resulting in the potential disfranchisement of voters across the state. The state has had its share of voting challenges in the recent past and should have been better prepared for this moment." LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright, the co-founders of the Black Voters Matter Fund, released a statement saying: "What we're seeing across the state of Georgia right now is the complete and total failure of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other state representatives to protect our elections." The two also called out reports that people hadn't received their absentee ballots in the mail, calling it a "public health disaster" considering folks are still being cautious because of the coronavirus pandemic. "The state of Georgia has a long history of voter suppression reaching back decades, particularly against Black voters," the statement continued. "In 2017, Georgia passed some of the strictest voter ID laws in the country, which were sanctioned by Governor Brian Kemp. In 2018, we saw a federal lawsuit filed by Fair Fight Action because many people were unable to vote due to gross mismanagement of the election process. Today's fiasco at the polls is part of a problematic tradition that disenfranchises Black people and attempts to strip our communities of our voting power." Star basketball player LeBron James added to the conversation on Twitter writing: "Everyone talking about 'how do we fix this?' They say 'go out and vote?' What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist?" https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1270432672544784384?s=20   In one viral video, one voter pleaded, "This is wrong. This is America. Please God, help us. I mean it. This is a crisis in our world to make us not exercise our right to vote." https://twitter.com/BarmelLyonsTV/status/1270332070775185408

