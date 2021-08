WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Two people have been stabbed in Baltimore County.

It happened near the Villa Cresta Elementary School in Parkville just after 830 p.m. on Sunday.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.

Source: CBS Baltimore

