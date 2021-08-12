Face the Facts with Kellie Vaughan
HomeFace The Facts With Kellie Vaughan

Face The Facts: 08-12-2021

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE

Playback and listen anytime.

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Baltimore Police Looking To Identify Suspect In Connection…

Anyone with information or who knows the identity of this male is asked to call Homicide Detectives at (410) 396-2100.
08.19.21
Doctor holding a COVID-19 vaccine,illustration for the new coronavirus pandemic.

Maryland Mandating Vaccines Or Regular Testing For Hospital…

Hospitalizations are almost 5 times what they were a month ago.
08.19.21
A School Vaccination Event As Covid-19 Cases Among Children Grow

State Health Officials Calling On Employers To Require…

State health officials said they are not considering any widespread mandates, but they're urging businesses to take charge. 
08.18.21
Photos
Close