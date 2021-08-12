Face The Facts: 08-12-2021

Posted August 12, 2021
Playback and listen anytime.
Anyone with information or who knows the identity of this male is asked to call Homicide Detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Hospitalizations are almost 5 times what they were a month ago.
State health officials said they are not considering any widespread mandates, but they're urging businesses to take charge.
SIGN UP FOR THE WOLB BALTIMORE NEWSLETTER
An Urban One Brand
Copyright © 2021 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved.
Powered by WordPress VIP