Cops Keep Getting Away With ‘Murder’ As Police Reform Legislation Languishes

Over a year after the international protests following George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s killings, criminal justice reform and police accountability remain essentially the same. The promise of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act remains unfulfilled, as a bipartisan negotiation team has stalled.
According to Politico, Sens. Cory Booker, Tim Scott, and Rep. Karen Bass may be moving toward an agreement less than what was originally promised. The update suggests any change to qualified immunity could be off the table.
Qualified immunity refers to a doctrine generally used to excuse police misconduct. It creates a high burden to overcome to hold individual police accountable for their actions.
Democrats in Congress seem to be tinkering around the edges instead of passing bold reforms, allowing for public safety to become politicized. After months of being baited into a race to prove who loves the police more, Booker and other Democrats caved to a recent Republican ploy that would punish cities that seek to reinvest excessive police expenditures into other needed programs.
Recently, officials found the killing of Kevin Peterson, a 21-year-old Black man killed by Clark County police, was justified. Peterson was shot in the back after police attempted to apprehend him. In a stunning turn of events, the local prosecutor held the police didn’t have to wait for Peterson to attempt to use a weapon; his running could justify deadly force.
This is just one of many examples of deference to police judgment without real interrogation of the reasonableness of such actions. Local news reported the family’s frustration with the outcome.
“Our laws do not allow an officer to shoot a suspect for running away,” family attorney Mark Lindquist said in a statement obtained by the outlet. “In his own interview, Deputy Anderson admits he shot Kevin because he wasn’t obeying commands and wouldn’t stop running. The deputy says, ‘I kinda just drew the line in the sand … I’ve given suspect enough commands. If he takes another step, I’m gonna shoot him.’”
Officers kill, often without impunity, and are shielded by a legal system that considers all behavior reasonable as the default.
While federal legislation drags on, local groups like Mass Liberation Arizona and the African American Roundtable in Milwaukee push for accountability in their respective cities. The Liberate MKE campaign is pushing for community input in the upcoming city budget to have more equitable expenditures on needed community services like health care.
Members of Mass Liberation Arizona raised issues with the limited scope of a Department of Justice investigation that does not also consider impropriety of the local prosecutor.
“The absence of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in this investigation and the collusion between MCAO and PPD is a glaring omission,” read a statement from the organization. “Maricopa County Attorney, Allister Adel, and her office’s unconstitutional and malicious prosecution of its political opponents are integral to any investigation of misconduct by law enforcement in Phoenix. It is the unholy union between these two agencies that has terrorized communities and is at the heart of the complaints the DOJ is here to investigate.”
A week after the investigation was announced, the Phoenix ABC affiliate broke the news that the Phoenix police trumped up charges to harass protestors claiming they were involved in gang activity when there was no such evidence.
A group of former and current prosecutors wrote a letter to President Joe Biden requesting he prioritize pledged prosecutorial reforms. As reported by the Associated Press, this group stressed that the conversations around criminal justice reform had not addressed the role of prosecutors nearly enough.
“We haven’t seen a national focus on the work of local prosecutors, who were in many ways the driver of damage that has been done over the decades, but in many ways in recent years in isolated jurisdictions are the source of reform and inspiration,” Miriam Aroni Krinsky, founder and executive director of the group Fair and Just Prosecution and also a former federal prosecutor, said in an interview.
1. Leneal Frazier, 40Source:Getty 1 of 112
2. Demetrius Stanley, 31
2 of 112
Demetrius Stanley was murdered by plain clothes police officers two nights ago. They came in an unmarked van and were stalking the outside of Demetrius’ family home. He went outside to check and they shot him from inside their car. They never ID themselves. #ripmeech#blackpower pic.twitter.com/qYL1GHNsho— B.L.A.C.K. Outreach (@blackoutreachsj) June 2, 2021
3. Ashton Pinke, 27
3 of 112
27-year old Ashton Pinke was shot-and-killed by Mesquite Police Department officers, today. Investigators report he charged with a “knife and a club” following a 911 hang-up call by a screaming woman. Family members question the report. Our full story airs on @FOX4 at 9/10. pic.twitter.com/SD2AAK76p3— David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) May 5, 2021
4. Andrew Brown, 42
4 of 112
BREAKING: The man fatally shot by a deputy today in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was Andrew Brown.— WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) April 21, 2021
Deputies were serving a search warrant when Brown was shot while driving away, witnesses say.
Neighbors say they heard anywhere from 6 to 8 shots. https://t.co/w7dyIQ5zdX
5. Matthew Williams, 35
5 of 112
At 5 @wsbtv: the family of 35 year old Matthew Williams are demanding that body camera footage of his shooting death be released. Dekalb police shot & killed Williams at his home Monday. They say he lunged at officers with a knife. Family say he was running away from officers pic.twitter.com/Ky4ssoYTFp— Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) April 14, 2021
6. Daunte Wright, 20Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 6 of 112
7. Marvin D. Scott III, 26Source:GoFundMe 7 of 112
8. Kurt Reinhold, 42Source:Getty 8 of 112
9. McHale Rose, 19
9 of 112
JUSTICE FOR MCHALE ROSE!— Hustle House (@hustlehousellc) August 6, 2020
Mchale was killed by 4 officers within hours of the killing of Dreasjon Reed. Because of this, his story has gotten clouded and we need awareness! Mchale was a personal friend of mine and the sweetest boy ever. He & his family deserve justice! pic.twitter.com/SutjQn4fjy
10. Xzavier Hill, 18
Source:Change.org 10 of 112
Xzavier Hill's family deserves justice. Virginia laws do not require the VSP to release footage, nor to wear body cameras. He was 18, and his whole life was ahead of him.— melanie (@smellllanie) January 19, 2021
NAACP: Justice For Xzavier - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/a30fgNP9mk via @Change
11. Frederick Cox, 18Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon 11 of 112
12. Patrick Warren Sr.Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 12 of 112
13. Carl Dorsey III, 39
13 of 112
Man shot to death in Police involved shooting in Newark is identified as 39 year old Carl Dorsey III. https://t.co/hdtmb6w0Il— The Tornado News (@TheTornadoNews) January 6, 2021
14. Dolal Idd, 23Source:GoFundMe 14 of 112
15. Andre' Hill, 47
15 of 112
An attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor says he is now working for the family of Andre' Hill, the man killed by a Columbus police officer early Tuesday.https://t.co/9yXaqYKHfu— NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) December 24, 2020
16. Joshua Feast
16 of 112
Joshua Feast was fatally shot in the BACK by La Marque PD officer Jose Santos as he was running away, posing no threat. Witnesses report Santos refused to render aid to Joshua after shooting him AND then kicked his body, already debilitated by the bullet. #JusticeForJoshuaFeast pic.twitter.com/zO46PCsGzO— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 12, 2020
17. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 17 of 112
18. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 18 of 112
19. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 19 of 112
20. A.J. Crooms
20 of 112
A Florida sheriff's officer shot and killed two Black teens, A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce.— AJ+ (@ajplus) November 19, 2020
Here's what we know so far: pic.twitter.com/A8FRNS93L6
21. Sincere Pierce
21 of 112
MOTHER SPEAKS: Cynthia Green of #Cocoa speaks out about her son 18 yr old Sincere Pierce, shot and killed in deputy involved double shooting last Friday. Says she isn’t getting answers and still hasn’t seen her son’s body. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/hYFxZEOqz6— Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) November 17, 2020
22. Walter Wallace Jr.
22 of 112
Then they murdered Walter Wallace JR. #justiceforwalterwallace pic.twitter.com/JdCBgmMVl3— BLM Philly (@BLMPhilly) November 13, 2020
23. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 23 of 112
24. Jonathan Price
24 of 112
The Texas police officer who fatally shot Jonathan Price has been arrested and charged with murder. His bail has been set at 1 million dollars. I'm glad. RIP Jonathan, rest in power. pic.twitter.com/Mw5GMQX0Eb— ~𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱~ (@TeahCartel) October 6, 2020
25. Deon Kay
25 of 112
Say his name #deonkay— All Out DC (@All_Out_DC) September 3, 2020
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
He just turned 18 and @DCPoliceDept murdered him pic.twitter.com/NjyGxYB8ar
26. Daniel Prude
26 of 112
The killing of Daniel Prude by Rochester police officers is unacceptable, and we need real answers for why this happened and why it took so long to come out.— Jeremy Cooney (@JeremyCooneyROC) September 2, 2020
Trained medical professionals should respond to mental health crises, not armed officers. pic.twitter.com/EPhH9inn1x
27. Damian Daniels
27 of 112
Yesterday in SA cops killed Sergeant Damian Lamar Daniels in front of his home. His family asked the Red Cross to get him to the VA.— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) August 27, 2020
He had a legal gun on his hip that he never removed. He didn’t want to go and he struggled when they tried to force him.
So they killed him. pic.twitter.com/q6U7OSXb6D
28. Dijon Kizzee
28 of 112
This is #DijonKizzee, 29 yrs old and shot and killed by LA Sheriffs after being stopped for a bike violation. Cops handcuffed his lifeless body. While police investigations can drag on for months/years, cops have already claimed he ran away, and dropped clothes and a gun. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pM6mQfWLeQ— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) September 1, 2020
29. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 29 of 112
30. David McAtee
30 of 112
in an attempt to disperse crowds, #DavidMcAtee, a louisville bbq chef known for serving cops free meals, was shot and killed by the police last night. he was unarmed. not only were the officers’ bodycams off, but they also left his body on the street for 12 hours.— adaliah 🇹🇬 (@adxlls) June 2, 2020
say his name. pic.twitter.com/kqOPku8iuQ
31. Natosha “Tony” McDade31 of 112
32. George Floyd
32 of 112
This is #GeorgeFloyd speaking to the youth before he died. pic.twitter.com/sMV8YOoTlQ— Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) May 27, 2020
33. Yassin Mohamed
33 of 112
The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the Evans County Sheriff's Office and Yassin Mohamed. Mohamed is deceased. https://t.co/KwJi3e1YDc pic.twitter.com/2LQNnEhWOE— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) May 9, 2020
34. Finan H. Berhe
34 of 112
Montgomery County Police Tweet Video Of Cop Shooting Finan H. Berhe In Maryland https://t.co/HzNV24ZpZB— World Congress 🌎 On Faith & Justice (@JMcCorrySpeaks) May 9, 2020
35. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 35 of 112
36. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 36 of 112
37. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 37 of 112
38. Terrance Franklin
38 of 112
The City of Minneapolis has reached a $795,000 settlement with the family of Terrance Franklin, fatally shot by officers in 2013.https://t.co/ewKclYB2Pg pic.twitter.com/JzMIl7USoh— KARE 11 (@kare11) February 14, 2020
39. Miles HallSource:KRON4 39 of 112
40. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 40 of 112
41. William Green
41 of 112
They murdered my cousin. How do you have someone in handcuffs and in a seat belt and shoot them multilpe times.All cops aren't bad but those were. I will fight with the last breath in me for justice. William Green was a family man, a working man. Funny. Loving. Love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PhM3a6C7uj— Liv 👸🏾 (@liv__03) January 28, 2020
42. Samuel David Mallard, 19
42 of 112
This is a 2019 mugshot of the murder suspect Cobb police shot & killed today. Samuel Mallard, 19, was previously arrested for impersonating officers a half dozen times. In the 2020 case, the GBI says he’s involved in a murder/robbery. CCPD says there are other suspects. @wsbtv https://t.co/7EfuVQLmNB pic.twitter.com/ttWg5HjFkj— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 17, 2020
43. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 43 of 112
44. De’von Bailey, 19
44 of 112
Grand jury rules fatal officers' shooting of Devon Bailey was justified. https://t.co/MHXYQn87aH— Scott Kilbury (@SKilburyFOX21) November 14, 2019
45. Christopher Whitfield, 3145 of 112
46. Anthony Hill, 26
46 of 112
Former Officer Robert Olsen killed Anthony Hill over four years ago and was finally convicted (not of murder). Will get get the Amber Guyger treatment? #AnthonyHillhttps://t.co/HZVf3tOEOL— NewsOne (@newsone) October 25, 2019
47. De'Von Bailey, 1947 of 112
48. Eric Logan, 54
48 of 112
BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SOUTH BEND:— Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortWNDU) June 27, 2019
Two lawyers representing the estate of 54-year-old Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a South Bend police officer, have sued that officer, Sgt. Ryan O'Neill and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The suit was filed in federal court today.
(READ THREAD) pic.twitter.com/frOpKFQIAV
49. Jamarion Robinson, 26
49 of 112
Please join the family of Jamarion Robinson and community organizations on 8/5 to demand #justiceforjam #justiceforjamarion #76shots pic.twitter.com/wpVAoqmiQA— Tiff Roberts (@shedefendsit) July 27, 2017
50. Gregory Hill Jr., 30
50 of 112
Gregory Hill, Jr. - the family of Greg Hill grants permission to use these photos to honor Greg or tell his story. pic.twitter.com/uhn1RbEQBv— John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) June 1, 2018
51. JaQuavion Slaton, 20
51 of 112
This is Jaquavion Slaton, the 20-year-old who was was shot & killed by Fort Worth Police on Sunday. Community demanding release of body camera video, but FWPD hasn’t said when/if that will happen. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/iakQyWrRCl— Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) June 10, 2019
52. Ryan Twyman, 2452 of 112
53. Brandon Webber, 20
53 of 112
When they see us, they kill us...— Jeneisha C. Harris (@JeneishaCHarris) June 13, 2019
Brandon Webber, father of 3, shot by U. S. Marshalls 16-20 times in Memphis.
No one deserves to be shot and killed like this.
I could say so much but I’m really at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/9EFhUplHDw
54. Jimmy Atchison, 21
54 of 112
55. Willie McCoy, 20
55 of 112
One of six officers who fired at Willie McCoy had killed unarmed man in 2018 || Via: Guardian https://t.co/CjrSIa8r1Z— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) February 23, 2019
56. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2156 of 112
57. D’ettrick Griffin, 18
57 of 112
Family of D’Ettrick Griffin, man fatally shot by police while trying to steal an unmarked cruiser, is suing City of Atlanta and officer involved https://t.co/4oBbxFAvoF pic.twitter.com/0KMeVwST9I— CBS46 (@cbs46) February 8, 2019
58. Jemel Roberson, 26
Source:false 58 of 112
Security guard Jemel Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect when police burst in and shot Roberson instead. pic.twitter.com/zNsYvQMRg8— HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 14, 2018
59. DeAndre Ballard, 23
Source:false 59 of 112
#NCCU remembers Fallen Eagle, Mr. DeAndre Ballard. A vigil will be held on Sun., 9/23, 11 a.m., in the A.E. Student Union lobby. https://t.co/4rnPAX1wlG #SoarInPeace pic.twitter.com/RZZxKJaivh— N.C. Central University (@NCCU) September 21, 2018
60. Botham Shem Jean, 26
Source:false 60 of 112
The young man who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment this morning has been identified as 26-year-old Botham Jean. He worked at the PwC firm in Downtown Dallas. https://t.co/oyjHMdMXVv pic.twitter.com/uSvJWJ062e— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 7, 2018
61. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 61 of 112
62. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 62 of 112
63. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 63 of 112
64. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 64 of 112
65. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 65 of 112
66. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 66 of 112
67. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 67 of 112
68. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 68 of 112
69. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 69 of 112
70. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 70 of 112
71. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 71 of 112
72. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 72 of 112
73. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 73 of 112
74. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 74 of 112
75. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 75 of 112
76. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 76 of 112
77. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 77 of 112
78. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 78 of 112
79. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 79 of 112
80. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 80 of 112
81. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 81 of 112
82. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 82 of 112
83. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 83 of 112
84. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 84 of 112
85. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 85 of 112
86. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 86 of 112
87. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 87 of 112
88. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 88 of 112
89. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 89 of 112
90. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 90 of 112
91. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 91 of 112
92. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 92 of 112
93. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 93 of 112
94. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 94 of 112
95. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 95 of 112
96. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 96 of 112
97. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 97 of 112
98. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 98 of 112
99. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 99 of 112
100. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 100 of 112
101. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 101 of 112
102. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 102 of 112
103. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 103 of 112
104. Stephon Clark, 22
Source:false 104 of 112
Please, do not forget #BlackLivesMatter #StephonClark pic.twitter.com/474DSVBGLm— Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 27, 2018
105. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
Source:false 105 of 112
106. DeJuan Guillory, 27
Source:false 106 of 112
DeJuan Guillory #TakeAKnee4Me pic.twitter.com/SrSaweU6dY— Faces Of Injustice (@takeaknee4me) October 12, 2017
107. Patrick Harmon, 50
107 of 112
Patrick Harmon was shot and killed by police in Salt Lake City, Utah. The district attorney says the shooting was "legally justified." pic.twitter.com/zYBOwlTzRb— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 7, 2017
108. Jonathan Hart, 21
108 of 112
Friends and family of Jonathan Heart aka Sky Young, a young #homeless man killed last Sunday at a Walgreens in #Hollywood for allegedly shoplifting, gather tonight to remember the 20-year-old. pic.twitter.com/uiMRiFnutq— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) December 9, 2018
109. Maurice Granton, 24
109 of 112
Dash cam footage of police killing Maurice Granton Jr. has been released. His family says it proves that he was unarmed pic.twitter.com/YLAM7my1ny— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2018
110. Julius Johnson, 23
110 of 112
111. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 111 of 112
112. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 112 of 112
Cops Keep Getting Away With ‘Murder’ As Police Reform Legislation Languishes was originally published on newsone.com