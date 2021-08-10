Fear Of A Black Planet: White Americans Are ‘Shrinking In Numbers,’ Census Data Expected To Show

White supremacists’ worst fears are on the verge of being confirmed if predictions about the upcoming findings from the most recent Census survey are any indication.
The Census data, scheduled to be released on Thursday, are “widely expected to show a decline” among white people in the United States of America, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. On the flip side, the number of people of color is growing, a fact lending further credence to the matter of when — not if — white people will become minorities in the U.S.
“Twenty years ago if you told people this was going to be the case, they wouldn’t have believed you,” William Frey, a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution who specializes in demographics, told the Post. “The country is changing dramatically.”
The Post said Frey’s predictions are largely based on the toll of the opioid epidemic and “lower-than-anticipated birthrates among millennials after the Great Recession.”
The predictions came a little more than a year after previous Census data found that, for the first time in history, non-white people and Hispanics made up the bulk of those who are age 16 and younger and living in the U.S.
At that time, Frey told the Associated Press that while the birth rate from non-whites exceeded expectations, “White fertility has gone down.” Frey added: “We are browning from bottom up in our age structure.”
According to statistics, the growth rate over the last 10 years among racial backgrounds is led by Asians at 30 percent, followed by Hispanics at 20 percent and Black folks at 12 percent. In that time span, just 4.3 percent of the white population grew.
While we’re a far way off from the possibility of white extinction, one analysis published in 2019 predicted that the U.S. white majority will soon disappear forever. And it’s actually not a novel thought, either.
“The proportion of whites in the U.S. population started to decline in 1950,” college professors wrote in a report published in April 2019 before continuing later. “Although the majority of the U.S. population today is still white, nonwhites account for more than half of the populations of Hawaii, the District of Columbia, California, New Mexico, Texas and Nevada. And, in the next 10 to 15 years, these half dozen ‘majority-minority’ states will likely be joined by as many as eight other states where whites now make up less than 60% of the population.”
With that said, it may be a bit premature to expect that the declining numbers of white people in America will completely disrupt the existing white power structure.
Indeed, this is America.
