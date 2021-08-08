Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas, Kool & The Gang Co-Founder, Dead At 70

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s with sad news that we report the death of another music legend. On Saturday (August 7) Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, founding member of soul and funk group Kool & The Gang, passed away in his New Jersey home, the band said in an announcement.

He was 70 years old. According to the statement, Thomas died “peacefully in his sleep.”

“An original member of Kool & The Gang, Dennis was known as the quintessential cool cat in the group, loved for his hip clothes and hats, and his laid-back demeanor,” the statement read.

“A huge personality while also an extremely private person, Dennis was the alto saxophone player, flutist, percussionist as well as master of ceremonies at the band’s shows. Dennis’ prologue featured on the groups 1971 hit, ‘Who’s Gonna Take the Weight’ is legendary and an example of his showmanship. Dee Tee was the group’s wardrobe stylist who made sure they always looked fresh. In the band’s early days, Dennis also served as the ‘budget hawk,’ carrying the group’s earnings in a paper bag in the bell of his horn.”

|| RELATED: Biz Markie Honored By Hip-Hop Royalty At Long Island Memorial Service ||

|| RELATED: ‘Jason’s Lyric’ to ‘The Parent Hood’: A Look Back At The Career Of Suzzanne Douglas ||

Born in 1951 in Orlando, Florida, Thomas formed a musical act called The Jazziacs in 1964. The members consisted of brothers Ronald Bell and Robert “Kool” Bell, as well as friends Spike Mickens, Ricky Westfield, George Brown, and Charles Smith.

The group later became Kool & The Gang and history was made: Their unique mix of jazz, blues, soul and funk resonated with music fans around the world. Best known for hits such as “Get Down On It,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Celebration,” the band would go on to win a pair of Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 25 top-10 R&B hits, 9 top-10 pop hits and a score of platinum albums.

Thomas appeared on every Kool & The Gang studio release from their debut to their forthcoming album, Perfect Union. His final live performance with the group took place on Independence Day at the Hollywood Bowl.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever 10 photos Launch gallery Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever 1. The Time Jerry Seinfeld And President Barack Obama Went Joyriding 1 of 10 2. ... He's The Coolest Dad Too Source:Pete Souza 2 of 10 3. The Obamas Arrive In Cuba Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. Barack Makes A Surprise Visit 4 of 10 5. Golfing In Hawaii Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. Nice Shot! 6 of 10 7. Barack Takes the Girls Biking Through Martha's Vineyard (2009) Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. We've Never Had A President THIS Funny 8 of 10 9. Barack On The Importance Of Junteenth Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. Halloween At The White House, How COOL IS THAT 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever [caption id="attachment_4156684" align="aligncenter" width="885"] Source: Raymond Hall / Getty[/caption] Our favorite and forever president celebrates a milestone today (August 4). Sixty years of life is a blessing - and today we want to take a moment to send birthday love to Barack Hussein Obama: 44th President of The United States, loving father & husband, and the coolest cat to ever walk the White House halls. So, without further ado, here are a few moments that solidified Barry O's spot as the ultimate Commander-In-Fleek.

Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas, Kool & The Gang Co-Founder, Dead At 70 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com