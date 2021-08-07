“Mo Gaba” and More Inducted into Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

This weekend, our Baltimore Orioles will be inducting its 2021 Hall of Fame Class. Among the inductees is Baltimore sports super-fan and local legend, the late Mo Gaba.

Also among the 2021 inductees is SS J.J Hardy, OF Mike Devereaux, and the award-winning broadcaster, Joe Angel. The inductees were honored during a luncheon Friday at Camden Yards. The on-field ceremony takes place before Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Forever #MoStrong

We lost “Mo” almost a year ago. He was 14 years old. Leaders far and wide praised Mo for his courage and the light that he carried with him everywhere he went. “Thank you, Mo, for sharing your joy and contagious laughter with the team and all the countless memories we will never forget,” the Orioles tweeted after his passing last July. Last year, he was honored with the ‘Wild Bill Hagy’ Award which honors “fans who have inspired others with their devotion to the team, and demonstrated an exceptional commitment in support of the Orioles.”

His spirit lives on and the city is forever changed by “Mo Gaba”.

