Michael Jai White Mourns Oldest Son Who Died From COVID-19

Michael Jai White is opening up about the loss of his oldest son.

The 53-year-old actor and action star sat down with VladTV and detailed how his son “recently passed” from COVID-19 at the age of 38. White detailed how he had his oldest son when he was 15 and the two “grew up at the same time.”

“Unfortunately, the street element was very much part of his life,” White said of his son around the 4:20 mark. “He was in the hospital for a while so it wasn’t immediate. Unfortunately, he was still out there in the streets, hustling. He wasn’t doing well, started getting on substances. He’d come out, go back in, that type of stuff.”

He added, “I tried to … you try to do what you can but ultimately it’s up to that person, especially if it’s a grown person. He never shook the streets … that was his thing. As somebody who tries to understand, he lived the life he wanted to live. He made that choice. Ultimately when he went to the hospital and got sick … COVID was waiting for him. That was the knockout blow.”

White said his son was not vaccinated and had a compromised autoimmune system due to years of substance abuse.

White’s son reportedly leaves behind six children. The actor himself has five other children, including three with his wife Gillian Waters. The two married in a Thai wedding in 2015, 18 years after they first met.

Our condolences to White’s family during this difficult time.

