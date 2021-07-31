Politics
HomePolitics

Rep. Cori Bush Calls Inaction On Eviction Moratorium A ‘Moral Failure’

Drawing on her own experience as a previously unhoused person, the freshman lawmaker from Missouri demanded action on the CDC eviction moratorium before it expired Saturday night.

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Eviction Moratorium

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Rep. Cori Bush woke up Saturday morning with a message to her Congressional colleagues, come back to work so we can prevent mass evictions. The Missouri representative led a group who slept outside on the Capitol steps Friday night to call attention to the House recess ahead of the CDC moratorium’s expiration Saturday night.  

Joined by Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar, Bush said her night out on the steps went better than it would for someone, given her support system and access to a safe location, food, and bathroom access.  

“When I was unhoused, I felt, I was very unsafe, my children were unsafe,” Bush explained in an interview with D.C. independent journalist Chuck Modiano. “The lives of actual people that we’re supposed to represent…like human beings actually are at risk by this policy decision or the lack of one. So, we’re out here.” 

Still seated on the Capitol steps as the afternoon rolled around, Bush led an Instagram Live conversation with Jonathan Van Ness, and later, Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined Bush in person.  In response to questions, both women expressed a desire to see the CDC take action and extend the moratorium before the midnight expiration. 

 Warren also stressed the money for housing assistance that is still sitting on the table.

“And remember, Congress allocated $48 billion in order to make sure that landlords would get help and be able to help families,” said Warren. “The problem is it was a complicated program; people were under a lot of stress already because of COVID…so it’s taken a long time, longer in some states than others, but it’s taken a long time to get the wheels starting to turn to be able to push that money out.” 

The senior senator from Massachusetts also noted that state and local infrastructure was inadequate in some areas to deal with the volume of assistance needed due to the pandemic. Unlike the House, the Senate remains in session.

“Right now, we still have 10s of billions of dollars that is unspent,” Warren continued. “I don’t want to spend that money after people have been moved out of their homes. I want to use that money to keep people in their homes.” 

Chair of the House Rules Committee Rep. Jim McGovern joined Bush on the Capitol steps shortly after 4 pm on Saturday. McGovern told Bush the Rules Committee was willing to reconvene to take action on the moratorium.

Around 5 pm Bush and Pressley were joined by six House colleagues in a letter to the President and the CDC requesting unilateral action on extending the eviction moratorium. Pressley tweeted that while the group was still pushing for the House and Senate to take action, the urgency was necessary. 

The lack of Congressional action punts the eviction crisis to state representatives and local elected officials, leaving a national crisis to be resolved in a piecemeal fashion.  State and local eviction moratoriums adopted during the first few months of the pandemic have long since expired in many places.  

Earlier in the week, Bush published an op-ed in Time magazine recounting her own experience with housing insecurity as a resident of the district she now represents.  

“I think about how society wanted me to believe that being unhoused was my fault,” wrote Bush. “We have a deeply rooted misconception in our country that unhoused people have done something to deserve their conditions ─ when the reality is that unhoused people are living the consequences of our government’s failure to secure the basic necessities people need to survive.” 

In her afternoon remarks from the Capitol steps, Bush again stressed the real human impact of failed action on the needed policy. She questioned the logic of adding a possible 7 million more people to those who are already without housing.  

“We are already fighting a battle and losing a battle because there are people who slept out last night, the night before,” Bush said. “We don’t have enough of shelters. We don’t have the safe housing for them right now. And that’s a failure. That’s another moral failure on our society.”

SEE ALSO:

Rep. Cori Bush Introduces The People’s Response Act, Prioritizing Compassion Over Trauma

Black Lawmakers, Allies Demand That White Supremacy Is Addressed Within The Halls Of Congress

8 Groundbreaking Black Politicians You Should Know

WASHINGTON,DC-JUNE19: Demonstrators take a knee for 8 minutes a

'Where Are Our Reparations?' Black Twitter Sounds Off After Senate Passes Bill Making Juneteenth A Federal Holiday

11 photos Launch gallery

'Where Are Our Reparations?' Black Twitter Sounds Off After Senate Passes Bill Making Juneteenth A Federal Holiday

Continue reading ‘Where Are Our Reparations?’ Black Twitter Sounds Off After Senate Passes Bill Making Juneteenth A Federal Holiday

'Where Are Our Reparations?' Black Twitter Sounds Off After Senate Passes Bill Making Juneteenth A Federal Holiday

[caption id="attachment_4165042" align="alignnone" width="812"] Source: The Washington Post / Getty[/caption] On Tuesday social media was ablaze with the news that after a long, hard-fought battle, a path had finally been made to observe Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday establishing Juneteenth National Independence Day, a U.S. holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Over the years several similar bills were drafted in order to give June 19 its rightful place on the federal calendar, where Black communities across the United States held the date in reverence, marking Freedom Day, a moment where slaves in Galveston, Texas, were told they were free, even though slavery had been abolished two years prior in 1863 with the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Last year as the killings of Black community members at the hands of police ran rampant across the country, several congressional leaders drafted legislation in order to address the lack of awareness around the holiday. Texas legislators Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Sen. John Cornyn, and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey led the charge in Congress to sponsor the bill ensuring that Juneteenth would be made a federal holiday. But like most pieces of legislation that deal with atoning for the horrors of slavery and systemic racism, the bill was met with opposition in the form of Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who sank the bill after arguing that the day off for federal employees would cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Johnson voted for the measure on Tuesday, but cited he only did so because there was no "appetite in Congress to further discuss the matter." The bill now heads to the House, where it will most likely secure enough votes to then be signed by President Joe Biden, Black voices on social media sounded off over the measure, which seemed purely performative at best, especially since there has been little effort made to financially compensate the descendants of chattel slavery in the form of reparations. While honoring Juneteenth, a day of deep reverence to those descendants cannot be denied, the question in response to the news was, "Where are our reparations?" https://twitter.com/TheNapMinistry/status/1405107636484415488?s=20 Black congressional members are laying out a plan of action in order to get the topic of reparations in the forefront, especially one month after the nation commemorated the Tulsa Race Massacre. A bill sponsored by Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson which seeks to form a committee to study and develop proposals for providing reparations passed the House Judiciary Committee in April but awaits a vote on the House floor. Jackson told The Hill she hopes the House will take up a vote in the coming weeks. “We’re still working with everyone, all the parties who have to make decisions, for a vote in June,” she said. “The time spent by the president in Tulsa regarding Greenwood was a very moving experience for all of us. And I couldn’t come away more positive about how we can try to find a good way of compromise to move a bill dealing with repair, and a study — that it’s not offensive to anyone to move it forward.” Meanwhile, on social media, points were made on Twitter in response to the bill's passage in the Senate...

Rep. Cori Bush Calls Inaction On Eviction Moratorium A ‘Moral Failure’  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Local

Investigation Underway Following COVID-19 Outbreak At Cecil County…

  The Cecil County Health Department is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak connected to the Cecil County Fair. To track everything…
08.02.21
Hacker attacking internet

Cousin Of Baltimore County Executive Facing Child Pornography…

Authorities in Maryland arrested a man who they said possessed and distributed child pornography. 
08.02.21

This Weekend: Join Baltimore County Ques For a…

Theta Mu Mu of Omega Psi Phi to host free produce giveaway at the Randallstown Public Library. Details inside.
07.30.21
Photos
Close