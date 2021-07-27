Civil Rights & Social Justice
Video Shows Atlanta Cop Kicking Woman In The Face As Partner Stands And Watches

The video was the latest evidence that police reform is sorely needed in the U.S.

Atlanta police brutality video

A police sergeant in Atlanta who is shown on a viral video kicking an apparently handcuffed woman in the face while his partner stands by idly and didn’t step in to stop the brutality has been suspended without pay, but only after the graphic footage was made public.

While details were not immediately clear, the video — an 8-second snippet recorded by a bystander — shows a woman appearing to be handcuffed and lying face-down on the pavement while two police officers stand over her. The volume in the video is low, but the woman is shown lifting her head up to say something to the male officer. Even though she was clearly not a threat to him, the sergeant — a Black cop — responds by kicking the woman right in her face at very close range.

Despite the absence of most audio in the snippet, the woman can still be heard screaming in agony from being kicked in her face.

All the while, the partner of the cop who kicked the woman in the face is shown standing there emotionless and never made a single attempt to intervene and stop the apparent police brutality. That officer has been placed on administrative duty.

Local news reporter Michael Seiden tweeted the video on Monday evening in a Twitter thread that included the Atlanta Police Department‘s (APD) response to seeing the video.

“Upon reviewing the video, the actions of the sergeant appear to be unacceptable and we are also concerned with the apparent lack of reaction from another officer present during the incident,” APD said in part of a brief statement. “The decision was made to immediately relieve the sergeant and the officer from duty and place the sergeant on unpaid suspension.”

An investigation into the incident has begun.

In typical form, the names of the officers involved have not been released.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that APD said the woman was suspected of menacing residents with a gun. Police reportedly “became concerned with the female’s mental health and requested Grady EMS transport her to the hospital for evaluation.”

The video was the latest evidence that police reform is sorely needed in the U.S. And, if history is any indication, the sergeant will probably not lose his job.

That’s because Garrett Rolfe, the APD officer who killed Rayshard Brooks last year by shooting him in the back as he posed no threat, recently won his job back after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms fired him one day after the shooting in a fast-food parking lot that also endangered the public. Rolfe was officially reinstated in May as an APD officer after an independent panel determined that he was denied certain rights during the appeal process to get his job back.

The ruling does not guarantee Rolfe, 28, will suit back up and hit the streets. But it does keep him on the payroll and gainfully employed on desk duty pending his murder case.

If the Senate ever passes the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act — something that is seeming increasingly unlikely despite Democrats controlling the White House and both chambers of Congress — legislation would be enacted that actually holds police accountable if their actions.

Inspired in part by the prosecution of former cop Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd, the stalled proposed legislation would not only open the sergeant up to a civil suit but it would also make sure officers like the sergeant’s partner face punishment for not immediately intervening and addressing, if not outright stopping the brutality.

This is America.

Police killings 2020

113 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

112 photos Launch gallery

113 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 113 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

113 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 11:30 a.m. ET, July 20, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. One glaring example of that truth came Friday night in Maryland when cops gunned down Ryan LeRoux, a 21-year-old Black man who was killed in a McDonald's parking lot under questionable circumstances that cast doubt on the police narrative. https://twitter.com/SilverCoalition/status/1417310874650480642?s=20 Four Montgomery County police officers responded by firing a total of 24 shots at LeRoux "over the course of several seconds," the Washington Post reported, because they said he had a gun. His father said LeRoux's gun was legally owned. There is no evidence that LeRoux wielded the gun, let alone threatened the police with it. In fact, it's unclear what prompted the police to use deadly force if their lives were not threatened. LeRoux's father said he was shown about 25 minutes of bodycam video that police have said is too dark and "very difficult to see," effectively allowing them to control the narrative of the shooting. Nevertheless, police have also said they "believe" the footage shows LeRoux brandishing the gun. “So far, they have been unable to prove to me that my son raised a gun,” Paul LeRoux said. “They have not proved to me that Ryan showed any reason to justify the amount of lethal force.” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has called for a full investigation into the shooting that was allegedly prompted by LeRoux refusing to move his car from the McDonald's drive-thru. Police have said LeRoux "was not cooperative,” which ultimately led to "a use of force resulting in Mr. LeRoux behind [sic] shot by the officers.” LeRoux's name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Close