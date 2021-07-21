National
Twitter Gives ‘Dislike’ Button a Tryout For Users to Test Out

Twitter

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

One of most used social media companies is trying out a brand new feature that could potentially give users a chance to express their true feelings on a status or update.

Twitter is testing out a new ‘dislike’ feature as a button to give those with an option to simply not like anything that is unpopular, unappealing or uninteresting.

Those on Twitter should not worry as the ‘dislikes’ won’t be made public “or visible to the author, while Likes are,” says the company.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“We’re testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them,” Twitter said in a statement. “Your downvotes aren’t public, while your upvotes will be shown as likes.”

Not all devices will give users a chance to see the ‘dislike’ option as Twitter explains in a single tweet:

What are your thoughts on Twitter’s potential new ‘dislike’ option?

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Kidd Nation

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Twitter Gives 'Dislike' Button a Tryout For Users to Test Out

