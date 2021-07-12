National
HomeNational

Wendy Williams Mocks TikTok Star That Died, His Family Wants An Apology

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Wendy Williams

Source: A+E Networks / lifetime

Television Talk Show Host Wendy Williams has been blogged about doing some pretty unusual things she has done on her show the past year and half or so.  Everything from farting on set, forgetting things, looking lost, getting checked, about her facts in stories, you name it bloggers have been all over it.  However her recent stunt has folks upset and as well they should be.  During Wendy’s hot topics she decided to make TikTok star, Matima “Swavy” Miller, a topic when she said “I have no idea who this is,” … “Neither does Norman. Neither does one person in this building.” then she went on to say that he had more followers then her etc, etc.  What’s wrong with her saying this?  Wendy Williams had all this all to say just to segue that Swavy had been murdered.

The piece of the segment went viral on Twitter and 19 year old Swavy and now his family is demanding an apology for Wendy Williams lack of empathy as well as being hateful.

“Look at my eyes and stuff. Y’all, like as a mother, Wendy Williams, how dare you? So disrespectful. I used to watch you as a child and even though you have a gossip show and all that, you didn’t even know my son,”

Take a look at the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Wendy Williams Mocks TikTok Star That Died, His Family Wants An Apology  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
New Children’s Mental Health Facility In Baltimore Responds…

The new facility offers 16 beds and week-long treatment before kids are released with aftercare plans. Details inside.
07.10.21
US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM
Stepson Of Baltimore Cop Found Dead Inside Of…

According to court documents, 15-year-old Dasan Jones, the stepson of a Baltimore City police officer, was found dead inside of…
07.09.21
Stacking of US Dollar bank notes.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Introduces $1M Scholarship Promotion…

Gov. Larry Hogan wants to get more shots into the arms of young people.
07.08.21
Photos
Close