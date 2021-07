WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Maryland’s VaxCash lottery has come to an end and someone in Baltimore City is now $400K richer! The daily drawings went from May 25th through July 3rd with each winner grabbing $40,000. This last big pay day could be yours, officials from the Maryland Department of Health are currently in the process of contacting the winner.

Baltimore City Resident Wins Final VaxCash Drawing Of $400K was originally published on 92q.com

