2 Dead, 1 In Critical Condition After Overnight Violence In Baltimore City

Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

Two men are dead and one man is in critical condition following separate violent incidents overnight.

The first one happened at 9:37 p.m. Monday on the 1500 block North Milton Avenue. Officers responded to the scene where they found a 32-year-old man shot in the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he’s in critical condition.

Then officers in the Southwest district responded to a shooting on the 100 block of South Franklintown Road at around 12:42 a.m. Tuesday morning. Once there, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A few minutes later, at 12:50 a.m., officers in the Eastern district responded to the 2900 block of East Monument Street for a report of a stabbing. They found a man suffering from a stab wound when they arrived to the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on any of these incidents to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

