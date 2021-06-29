2 Dead, 1 In Critical Condition After Overnight Violence In Baltimore City

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Two men are dead and one man is in critical condition following separate violent incidents overnight.

The first one happened at 9:37 p.m. Monday on the 1500 block North Milton Avenue. Officers responded to the scene where they found a 32-year-old man shot in the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he’s in critical condition.

Then officers in the Southwest district responded to a shooting on the 100 block of South Franklintown Road at around 12:42 a.m. Tuesday morning. Once there, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A few minutes later, at 12:50 a.m., officers in the Eastern district responded to the 2900 block of East Monument Street for a report of a stabbing. They found a man suffering from a stab wound when they arrived to the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on any of these incidents to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

