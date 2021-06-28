Walmart Removes Fake Foam Runners Kanye West Sued Over

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Last week, Kanye West sued Walmart for bubbling some bootleg versions of his hugely popular Yeezy Foam Runners, and it seems like the lawsuit worked as Walmart has pulled the fugazi footwear from their shelves.

According to TMZ the chain removed their version of the Foam Runners from its stores and website, but still many other sites are selling their own knockoff versions of adidas’ latest hottest product.

“You’d think the lawsuit would scare away others, but we discovered hundreds of other listings on sites pushing what appear to be more wannabes. Friday, Etsy still remained a hotspot for them, with pairs running anywhere from $30-$60, one listing calls the shoes “Yeezy Inspired,” but they look like exact copies.”

That ambition to make money is just to great to keep people from stopping their hustle sometimes.

We’re not sure Kanye’s legal team will come after everyone selling bootleg Foam Runners and Yeezy’s, but until they do expect to see these joints all over the place and maybe your local bodega because heads have no problem rocking bootlegs of something they can’t get ahold of these days. Blame the reselling game for that.

Kanye and adidas may have to trademark the silhouette to keep heads from bootlegging them a la Nike or something.

