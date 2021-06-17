National
HomeNational

R. Kelly’s Former House Of Horror In ATL Sells For Almost $2 Million

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s still hard to fathom everything that’s transpired so far in the R. Kelly sex scandal saga. However, the biggest WTF revealed in that ordeal was easily finding out that he was potentially holding women against their will in his Atlanta home.

Now that he’s been far removed from the property, currently calling Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago home as he awaits trail, the disgraced R&B singer’s former -̶h̶u̶m̶b̶l̶e̶ ̶ horror abode has officially sold for almost $2 million.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As TMZ reports, the ATL mansion Kellz rented in Metro Atlanta officially sold a few weeks ago on June 3, closing at approximately $1,785,000.

Here’s a brief overview of the crib’s sordid history below, via TMZ:

“The property is infamously known as the place where Kelly allegedly kept women as part of his reputed sex cult. As the docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” detailed … some of the women claim they were forced to call him “Daddy,” and had to ask permission for everything from bathroom breaks to meals.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Outside of having to Feng shui the hell out of the place to rid the spot’s karma left over from the past owner, its actually a pretty dope property overall. It boasts 11,455 sq. ft., a whopping 7-bedrooms, 12-foot ceilings and 2 kitchens total. The new owner will also enjoy their selection of 7 fireplaces, a home theater and a 4-car garage, not to mention the amenities of a personal pool, spa and tennis court. The tree house and playhouse included seem a bit childish, but this is R. Kelly we’re talking about…

Could you see yourself living in the former home of an alleged notorious pedophile? Better yet, how you would personally rid the place of bad vibes? Sound off!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

R. Kelly’s Former House Of Horror In ATL Sells For Almost $2 Million  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Baltimore Infrastructure Presser
“It Pisses Me Off”: Baltimore Mayor Expresses Outrage…

It all happened in broad daylight at around 2:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of West Lexington Street Wednesday. 
06.18.21
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option
16-Year-Old Arrested For Armed Carjacking Of Delivery Driver

Baltimore Police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old for the armed carjacking of a food delivery driver.
06.18.21
Maryland Covid Cases Reach A New Daily High
Baltimore City Aligning With State Guidelines, Lifting COVID-19…

In an announcement on Wednesday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said he will lift the city’s state of emergency and all…
06.16.21
Photos
Close