WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Robert Kelly is dripping in wack juice and can’t get it off. So much so his lawyers want to withdraw from his New York racketeering case.

ABC 7 Chicago is reporting that the disgraced crooner’s legal team is asking to be removed from his trial in The Big Apple. According to the court filings, Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard want to be excused from representing R’uh. They formally submitted a letter to a judge to justify their plea. “Our reasons for withdrawal are significant and it is impossible, in our belief, for us to be able to continue to properly represent Mr. Kelly under the current circumstances,” the document read.

Mr. Greenberg explained their position in a statement that was released to the press. “Ultimately, as trial lawyers and in the interests of the client, we weren’t comfortable professionally with allowing lawyers who have never tried federal criminal cases to have significant trial responsibilities. That approach was not to everyone’s liking.” If you read between the lines the two say they wanted out of the team, which also consisted of Tom Farinella and Nicole Becker, but to hear them tell it Greenberg and Leonard were given their walking papers. In a joint statement to CNN they said “the only comment we have at this time is that Mr. Kelly terminated both lawyers prior to filing their motion.”

US District Judge Ann M. Donnelly would have to approve the withdrawal request. She is set to announce her decision Wednesday, June 9.

Photo: Cook County Department of Corrections

R. Kelly’s Lawyers In Racketeering Trial Request To Stop Representing Him Because Duh was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: