3 Maryland Hospitals Earn 5-Star Rating On 2021 National Ranking List

Three Baltimore-area hospitals are among the best in the country.

Mercy Medical Center, the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and Howard County General Hospital received an overall five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Peep the full list below.

Five-star Maryland hospitals

Howard County General Hospital, Columbia

Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Towson

Four-star Maryland hospitals

Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis

Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin

CalvertHealth Medical Center, Prince Frederick

Garrett County Memorial Hospital, Oakland

Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown

MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore

Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Salisbury

Suburban Hospital, Bethesda

Three-star Maryland hospitals

Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Rockville

Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Silver Spring

Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick

Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Towson

Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Germantown

Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Baltimore

MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, Baltimore

MedStar Montgomery Medical Center, Olney

Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown

Northwest Hospital Center, Randallstown

University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus, Baltimore

University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, Easton

University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, Chestertown

Two-star Maryland hospitals

Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center, Fort Washington

Carroll Hospital Center, Westminster

Doctors’ Community Hospital, Lanham

Grace Medical Center, Baltimore

Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring

MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, Rossville

MedStar Harbor Hospital, Baltimore

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Clinton

St. Agnes Hospital, Baltimore

Sinai Hospital, Baltimore

Union Hospital of Cecil County, Elkton

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Glen Burnie

University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, La Plata

University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital, Havre de Grace

University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air

Western Maryland Regional Medical Center, Cumberland

One-star Maryland hospitals

Laurel Regional Medical Center, Laurel

University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, Cheverly

Ratings were not available for the following hospitals:

Baltimore Convention Center Alternate Care Site, Baltimore

Brook Lane Health Services, Hagerstown

Eastern Shore Hospital Center, Cambridge

Kennedy Krieger Institute, Baltimore

Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, Baltimore

Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital, Baltimore

Sheppard And Enoch Pratt Hospital, Towson

Spring Grove Hospital Center, Catonsville

Springfield Hospital Center, Sykesville

Thomas B. Finan Center, Cumberland

University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute, Baltimore

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda

