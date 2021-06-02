Local
3 Maryland Hospitals Earn 5-Star Rating On 2021 National Ranking List

Three Baltimore-area hospitals are among the best in the country.

Mercy Medical Center, the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and Howard County General Hospital received an overall five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Peep the full list below.

Five-star Maryland hospitals

  • Howard County General Hospital, Columbia
  • Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore
  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Towson

Four-star Maryland hospitals

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis
  • Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin
  • CalvertHealth Medical Center, Prince Frederick
  • Garrett County Memorial Hospital, Oakland
  • Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore
  • MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown
  • MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore
  • Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Salisbury
  • Suburban Hospital, Bethesda

Three-star Maryland hospitals

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Rockville
  • Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Silver Spring
  • Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick
  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Towson
  • Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Germantown
  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Baltimore
  • MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, Baltimore
  • MedStar Montgomery Medical Center, Olney
  • Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown
  • Northwest Hospital Center, Randallstown
  • University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus, Baltimore
  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, Easton
  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, Chestertown

Two-star Maryland hospitals

  • Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center, Fort Washington
  • Carroll Hospital Center, Westminster
  • Doctors’ Community Hospital, Lanham
  • Grace Medical Center, Baltimore
  • Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring
  • MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, Rossville
  • MedStar Harbor Hospital, Baltimore
  • MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Clinton
  • St. Agnes Hospital, Baltimore
  • Sinai Hospital, Baltimore
  • Union Hospital of Cecil County, Elkton
  • University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Glen Burnie
  • University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, La Plata
  • University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital, Havre de Grace
  • University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore
  • University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air
  • Western Maryland Regional Medical Center, Cumberland

One-star Maryland hospitals

  • Laurel Regional Medical Center, Laurel
  • University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, Cheverly

Ratings were not available for the following hospitals:

  • Baltimore Convention Center Alternate Care Site, Baltimore
  • Brook Lane Health Services, Hagerstown
  • Eastern Shore Hospital Center, Cambridge
  • Kennedy Krieger Institute, Baltimore
  • Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, Baltimore
  • Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital, Baltimore
  • Sheppard And Enoch Pratt Hospital, Towson
  • Spring Grove Hospital Center, Catonsville
  • Springfield Hospital Center, Sykesville
  • Thomas B. Finan Center, Cumberland
  • University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute, Baltimore
  • Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda

