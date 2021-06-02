3 Maryland Hospitals Earn 5-Star Rating On 2021 National Ranking List

Three Baltimore-area hospitals are among the best in the country.
Mercy Medical Center, the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and Howard County General Hospital received an overall five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Peep the full list below.
Five-star Maryland hospitals
- Howard County General Hospital, Columbia
- Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Towson
Four-star Maryland hospitals
- Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis
- Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin
- CalvertHealth Medical Center, Prince Frederick
- Garrett County Memorial Hospital, Oakland
- Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore
- MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown
- MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore
- Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Salisbury
- Suburban Hospital, Bethesda
Three-star Maryland hospitals
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Rockville
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Silver Spring
- Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Towson
- Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Germantown
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Baltimore
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, Baltimore
- MedStar Montgomery Medical Center, Olney
- Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown
- Northwest Hospital Center, Randallstown
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus, Baltimore
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, Easton
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, Chestertown
Two-star Maryland hospitals
- Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center, Fort Washington
- Carroll Hospital Center, Westminster
- Doctors’ Community Hospital, Lanham
- Grace Medical Center, Baltimore
- Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, Rossville
- MedStar Harbor Hospital, Baltimore
- MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Clinton
- St. Agnes Hospital, Baltimore
- Sinai Hospital, Baltimore
- Union Hospital of Cecil County, Elkton
- University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Glen Burnie
- University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, La Plata
- University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital, Havre de Grace
- University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore
- University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air
- Western Maryland Regional Medical Center, Cumberland
One-star Maryland hospitals
- Laurel Regional Medical Center, Laurel
- University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, Cheverly
Ratings were not available for the following hospitals:
- Baltimore Convention Center Alternate Care Site, Baltimore
- Brook Lane Health Services, Hagerstown
- Eastern Shore Hospital Center, Cambridge
- Kennedy Krieger Institute, Baltimore
- Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, Baltimore
- Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital, Baltimore
- Sheppard And Enoch Pratt Hospital, Towson
- Spring Grove Hospital Center, Catonsville
- Springfield Hospital Center, Sykesville
- Thomas B. Finan Center, Cumberland
- University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute, Baltimore
- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda
