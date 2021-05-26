WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The family of George Floyd and others met with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and members of Congress on Tuesday (May 25). Lil Baby and attorney Ben Crump were also in attendance, along with Floyd’s daughter.

TheGrio‘s April D. Ryan had an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the meeting at the White House, which Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, also attended. Lil Baby, who delivered last year’s potent anthem “The Bigger Picture,” told TheGrio that he was thrilled to be meeting with the Biden administration.

Crump addressed reporters after the meeting in a press conference, telling the throng that much of the meeting was centered on getting the George Floyd Policing In Justice Act passed and echoing the sentiments of the family who are seeking legislative action and justice for their late loved one.

“We don’t think that it has to be one against the other. It should be that we all want better policing. We all want just policing for George Floyd [and Breonna Taylor] … their blood is on this legislation,” Crump told Ryan.

Crump continued with, “We can do this together. This is an American issue. This isn’t a police issue or a civil rights issue — we have to look at this as a national issue that we have avoided dealing with for far too long.”

During the meeting, Crump added that he was heading to Capitol Hill with the family for a discussion with Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, and Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey to go over the finer points of the bill in an attempt to move it forward.

—

Photo: Getty

George Floyd’s Family Met With President Biden & Members Of Congress was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: