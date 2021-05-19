Legendary Comedian Paul Mooney Dies At 79 Following Heart Attack

Paul Mooney, a celebrated comedian and actor who wrote material for some of the greatest joke-tellers of all time, has died. He suffered a heart attack at his home in California before dying on Wednesday.
Roland Martin broke the news late Wednesday morning.
While Mooney’s career dates back decades and includes working with the likes of Richard Pryor, he had enjoyed a resurgence in popularity in recent years. That was thanks in no small part to his collaborations with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle, who featured Mooney on his eponymous sketch comedy show, “Chappelle Show.”
Aside from his seminal work as a comedian whose material was replete with messages of social justice and equality, Mooney was also known as a successful actor with numerous appearances on and credit for the big and small screens.
According to IMDB, Mooney created the character Homey That Clown from “In Living Color” and wrote stand-up material for Redd Foxx and Jimmy Walker.
He once compared Pryor and Chappelle for their shared level of integrity.
“Dave’s a lot like Richard [Pryor]. He’s an artist first, everything else is second. They offered him $50 million, but the money didn’t mean anything,” Mooney said. “Dave knew money was an illusion. You can’t take it with you. You’ve never seen a Brink’s truck following a hearse, and you never will.”
Mooney’s movie credits include memorable roles in “The Buddy Holly Story” and Spike Lee’s “Bamboozled.”
Mooney announced in 2019 that he would be stepping away from the comedy stage for “health reasons.” The move came shortly after he was accused in a tell-all book of sexually assaulted Richard Pryor’s son. Mooney denied the claims.
Soon afterward, Mooney’s sons, Dwayne and Daryl Mooney, addressed the allegations that their dad molested Pryor Jr. and rumors that their dad was gay.
Richard Pryor Jr. has alluded to a relationship with Mooney in a fast street interview with TMZ. He said, “Whatever happened in my life, it happened when I was young. Way before the ’80s.” When the cameraperson asked if his alleged relationship with Mooney was consensual, Pryor replied, “How can any relationship be consensual if I was a teenager?” He refused to elaborate on the subject after this.
On whether Mooney was gay, his son, Daryl responded, “They used to say a whole lot of folks was gay. That’s Hollywood. There’s a whole lot of folks in Hollywood who are gay, there’s a whole lot of folks in Hollywood that you think are gay that are not gay.”
When asked what the response would be if Paul Mooney turned out to be gay, Dwayne said, “I don’t think it would be a big deal.” Daryl added, “Does it matter if he’s bisexual? If it matters that he’s bisexual that means you’re homophobic.” You can watch the full video below.
This story will be updated.
SEE ALSO:
Paul Mooney Disappearing From The Comedy Stage ‘For Health Reasons’
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
1. Paul Mooney, comedian, writerSource:Getty 1 of 50
2. Frank McRae, actor and former NFL player, 80Source:Getty 2 of 50
3. Eugene Webb, NYC real estate broker, 102Source:Getty 3 of 50
4. Pervis Staples, singer, 85Source:Getty 4 of 50
5. Curtis Fuller, legendary jazz trombonist, 88Source:Getty 5 of 50
6. Henrietta Turnquest, pioneering Black woman politician, 736 of 50
7. Shock G, rapper-producer, 57Source:Getty 7 of 50
8. Antron Pippen, 338 of 50
9. Black Rob, rapper, 51Source:Getty 9 of 50
10. Gerren Taylor, model, 30Source:WENN 10 of 50
11. DMX, rapper, actor, 50Source:Getty 11 of 50
12. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47Source:Getty 12 of 50
13. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84Source:Getty 13 of 50
14. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64Source:Kansas City Public Library 14 of 50
15. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99Source:Getty 15 of 50
16. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actorSource:Getty 16 of 50
17. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 17 of 50
18. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8118 of 50
19. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 19 of 50
20. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 9220 of 50
21. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 8921 of 50
22. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 22 of 50
23. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 23 of 50
24. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 24 of 50
25. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 25 of 50
26. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 26 of 50
27. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 27 of 50
28. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 28 of 50
29. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 29 of 50
30. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 30 of 50
31. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 31 of 50
32. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 32 of 50
33. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 33 of 50
34. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 34 of 50
35. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 35 of 50
36. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 8936 of 50
37. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 37 of 50
38. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 38 of 50
39. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 39 of 50
40. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 40 of 50
41. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 41 of 50
42. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 42 of 50
43. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 43 of 50
44. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 44 of 50
45. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 45 of 50
46. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 46 of 50
47. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 47 of 50
48. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 7948 of 50
49. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 49 of 50
50. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 50 of 50
Legendary Comedian Paul Mooney Dies At 79 Following Heart Attack was originally published on newsone.com