Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Legendary Comedian Paul Mooney Dies At 79 Following Heart Attack

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Laugh Factory's 31st Annual Free Christmas Dinner

Source: Paul Redmond / Getty

Paul Mooney, a celebrated comedian and actor who wrote material for some of the greatest joke-tellers of all time, has died. He suffered a heart attack at his home in California before dying on Wednesday.

Roland Martin broke the news late Wednesday morning.

While Mooney’s career dates back decades and includes working with the likes of Richard Pryor, he had enjoyed a resurgence in popularity in recent years. That was thanks in no small part to his collaborations with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle, who featured Mooney on his eponymous sketch comedy show, “Chappelle Show.”

Aside from his seminal work as a comedian whose material was replete with messages of social justice and equality, Mooney was also known as a successful actor with numerous appearances on and credit for the big and small screens.

According to IMDB, Mooney created the character Homey That Clown from “In Living Color” and wrote stand-up material for Redd Foxx and Jimmy Walker.

He once compared Pryor and Chappelle for their shared level of integrity.

“Dave’s a lot like Richard [Pryor]. He’s an artist first, everything else is second. They offered him $50 million, but the money didn’t mean anything,” Mooney said. “Dave knew money was an illusion. You can’t take it with you. You’ve never seen a Brink’s truck following a hearse, and you never will.”

Mooney’s movie credits include memorable roles in “The Buddy Holly Story” and Spike Lee’s “Bamboozled.”

Mooney announced in 2019 that he would be stepping away from the comedy stage for “health reasons.” The move came shortly after he was accused in a tell-all book of sexually assaulted Richard Pryor’s son. Mooney denied the claims.

Soon afterward, Mooney’s sons, Dwayne and Daryl Mooney, addressed the allegations that their dad molested Pryor Jr. and rumors that their dad was gay.

Richard Pryor Jr. has alluded to a relationship with Mooney in a fast street interview with TMZ. He said, “Whatever happened in my life, it happened when I was young. Way before the ’80s.” When the cameraperson asked if his alleged relationship with Mooney was consensual, Pryor replied, “How can any relationship be consensual if I was a teenager?” He refused to elaborate on the subject after this.

On whether Mooney was gay, his son, Daryl responded, “They used to say a whole lot of folks was gay. That’s Hollywood. There’s a whole lot of folks in Hollywood who are gay, there’s a whole lot of folks in Hollywood that you think are gay that are not gay.”

When asked what the response would be if Paul Mooney turned out to be gay, Dwayne said, “I don’t think it would be a big deal.” Daryl added, “Does it matter if he’s bisexual? If it matters that he’s bisexual that means you’re homophobic.” You can watch the full video below.

This story will be updated.

SEE ALSO:

Paul Mooney Disappearing From The Comedy Stage ‘For Health Reasons’

XIX Summer Olympics

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

50 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

UPDATED: 12:10 p.m. ET, May 20, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we've lost in 2021. Olympic champion Lee Evans, who set a world record while winning the gold medal running for the 400-meter race in the infamous 1968 Summer Olympic Games, has died. Evans May 19 at a hospital in Nigeria at the age of 74, the Washington Post reported. Evans reportedly suffered a stroke the week before he died. Evans excelled during the height of the civil rights movement and about six months after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. While he was accepting his medal, Evans wore a black beret to match his black socks and raised his fist. [caption id="attachment_4156009" align="alignnone" width="1024"] American sprinters Larry James, Lee Evans (center) and Ronald Freeman III stand on the winner's podium at the 1968 Olympic games in Mexico City. | Source: Jerry Cooke / Getty[/caption] Keep reading to learn more about some of the other notable Black people who have died this year.   Hall of Fame basketball player Elgin Baylor died March 22 at the age of 86. His wife confirmed the Los Angeles Lakers legend's death and said Baylor died of natural causes. Jeannie Buss, the owner of the Lakers, mourned Baylor in a statement: "Elgin was THE superstar of his era -- his many accolades speak to that," Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said in a statement. "He was one of the few Lakers players whose career spanned from Minneapolis to Los Angeles. But more importantly he was a man of great integrity, even serving his country as a U.S. Army reservist, often playing for the Lakers only during his weekend pass. He is one of the all-time Lakers greats with his No. 22 jersey retired in the rafters and his statue standing guard in front of STAPLES Center. He will always be part of the Lakers legacy. On behalf of the entire Lakers family, I'd like to send my thoughts, prayers and condolences to Elaine and the Baylor family." MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 Antoine Hodge, a respected and celebrated opera singer, died from COVID-19 on Feb. 22. He was 38 years old. Hodge recently appeared in the Metropolitan Opera’s 2019 production of “Porgy and Bess." https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1365738508216860674?s=20 Douglas Turner Ward, an actor and the co-founder of the Negro Ensemble Company, died Feb. 20 at the age of 90. His cause of death was not immediately announced. Ward, who appeared in Broadway plays such as, “A Raisin in the Sun,” was a champion for Black playwrights at a time when support for them for nearly nonexistent. He said he was proud of the success his company has had over the years. "I'm proud of the personnel that we trained and the fact that they're still active in every field of theater, TV and film," Ward told the Roundabout Theater Company in an interview published nearly a year ago. "Not just the writers, but the actors, the designers, the stage managers, the backstage personnel, the directors. Everybody. To this day they are all over American show business working. And some creating their own theaters." Mary Wilson, one of the founding members of The Supremes, the iconic trio who went on to make music history with the legendary Motown Records, has died at the age of 76. Her death on Feb. 8 was unexpected, according to her publicist. There was no cause of death immediately announced. Scroll down to learn more about her life and the lasting impact she left on popular music. [caption id="attachment_4089207" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Sherry Rayn Barnett / Getty[/caption] Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks died on Feb. 5 after a five-year battle with prostate and other cancers. Spinks, 67, was most famously known for one of the greatest sports upsets of all time during a 1978 boxing match with Muhammad Ali, where he beat the champ, securing the heavyweight title. Several months later Ali reclaimed the title. Although they were fierce competitors the two stayed close well into their later years. [caption id="attachment_4088895" align="alignnone" width="712"] Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty[/caption] The world is mourning an icon after it was revealed that Oscar-nominated actress Cicely Tyson died on Jan. 28. Her cause of death is unknown. At age 96, Tyson was one of the most acclaimed actresses in Hollywood, paving the way for Black thespians while representing the last of the film industry's golden age. But her road to success was tested at several points in career where she was faced with racism, sexism, misogynoir. Throughout her career which spanned over 60 years in television, film and theatre, Cicely was nominated for 52 awards, with 49 wins. [caption id="attachment_4083795" align="alignnone" width="819"] Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty[/caption] Her death comes just two days after the release of her memoir "Just as I am" in which Tyson reflected on her contributions and her personal trials and tribulations. Major League Baseball hero Hank Aaron died on Jan. 22 at the age of 86 from an unknown cause, according to his daughter who confirmed the tragic news. Aaron was a prolific athlete who rose through poverty as a child of the Great Depression to become hailed as baseball's "home run king." In 1974 he made history shattering the record held by Babe Ruth of 714 home runs in a career. Fans and supporters of Aaron's legacy shared their grief on social media, mourning the loss of another great sports legend. https://twitter.com/MLB/status/1352652383709507585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1352652383709507585%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsone.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost.php%3Fpost%3D4081145action%3Dedit   Meredith C. Anding Jr., a civil rights icon who as a member of the “Tougaloo Nine" was arrested for entering a "whites only" library in 1961, died Jan. 8. Anding was 79 years old. The cause of death was complications from leukemia. Scroll down to read more about his life. https://twitter.com/MSNAACP/status/1348660569319100417?s=20 Scroll down to see some of the other notable Black people who have died in 2021.

Legendary Comedian Paul Mooney Dies At 79 Following Heart Attack  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Local
Maryland Giving Away $40K For 40 Days To…

Here's how to make sure you're eligible.
05.20.21
Orioles Lifting Capacity Restrictions At Camden Yards

All fans will still need to adhere to the team's Gameday Health and Safety policies while at the ballpark.
05.20.21
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene
Man Arrested For Murder Of Safe Street’s Dante…

Barksdale was the outreach coordinator for Baltimore City's Safe Streets program. 
05.20.21
Photos
Close