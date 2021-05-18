Lunch with Labor: 05-18-2021

Podcasts: Lunch with Labor
| 05.18.21
Maryland Gov. and Schools Chief Hold Covid-19 Update Presser
Gov. Hogan Criticizes Mayor Scott’s Decision To Keep…

The state no longer requires masks inside and outside for fully vaccinated people, but Mayor Brandon Scott said not enough…
05.18.21
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option
Baltimore Police Shoot & Kill Man That Held…

Commissioner Harrison said he will review body camera footage of the shooting and Baltimore Police Department's Special Investigations Response Team…
05.17.21
Official flag of the State of Maryland
Indoor Mask Mandate To Be Lifted In Maryland…

However, masks will still be required in schools, on public transit and in the healthcare industry.
05.14.21
