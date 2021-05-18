No Charges For Cops Who Killed Andrew Brown Jr. In ‘Justified’ Police Shooting, DA Says

There will be no criminal charges against the police officers who shot and killed a Black motorist in North Carolina last month in a case that involves conflicting accounts of the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
After an investigation, Pasquotank County District Attorney R. Andrew Womble said Tuesday during a press conference he has determined that the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City was justified.
According to reporters on the scene, Womble said, “While tragic, the shooting of Mr. Brown was justified due to his actions.”
Family lawyers contend Brown was driving away from Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies trying to serve him a warrant and did not pose a mortal threat when they opened fire. They also said shooting at a moving vehicle violates state law. They claim Brown was only holding his car’s steering wheel when he was shot in the back of the head.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
