Child Tax Credit: Cash Payments To Families Start July 15

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

With summer right around the corner and the world slowly beginning to open back up, families across the country will be looking to enjoy the hot summer months with a little fun while making sure their household needs are met. For those who could use a some financial assistance, help is on the way.

See Also: Gov. Hogan’s Emergency Order Protects Stimulus Payments From Garnishment

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service will begin sending monthly advance payments of $250 or $300 to low- and moderate-income families under the newly expanded Child Tax Credit starting July 15.

For some, this will mean much-needed help on daily expenses, for others, the payments will go toward leisure after a year of uncertainty and state-mandated quarantines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to News Break, the advance payments under the Child Tax Credit are the result of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus-relief package that Congress passed in March. The law extended the tax credit, boosted the amount that eligible families could receive and provided for half of the money to be made available in monthly installments through December.

Under the new law, families claiming the credit will receive up to $3,000 per qualifying children between ages 6-17 or $3,600 for each child younger than 6. Previously, the tax credit was up to $2,000 per qualifying child under age 17.

Stim Stimma: Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments Hit Some Bank Accounts, Twitter Reacts 15 photos Launch gallery Stim Stimma: Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments Hit Some Bank Accounts, Twitter Reacts 1. 1 of 15 2. 2 of 15 3. 3 of 15 4. 4 of 15 5. 5 of 15 6. 6 of 15 7. 7 of 15 8. 8 of 15 9. 9 of 15 10. 10 of 15 11. 11 of 15 12. 12 of 15 13. 13 of 15 14. 14 of 15 15. 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Stim Stimma: Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments Hit Some Bank Accounts, Twitter Reacts Stim Stimma: Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments Hit Some Bank Accounts, Twitter Reacts [caption id="attachment_959759" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Westend61 / Getty[/caption] President Joe Biden, or “Moneybagg Joe” as the Twitter streets have named him, signed into law a sweeping COVID-19 relief bill that insured Americans will be collecting a light bag. The Biden Bucks have started to arrive in some bank accounts via direct deposit, and Twitter is letting everyone know that they’ve got their cash in hand with some hilarious results. The phrase “direct deposit” began trending on Twitter Saturday morning (March 13) with some people claiming they’ve gotten a bit of cash in their bank accounts. In a Washington Post report on Friday (March 12), one Virginia man said he found a pending post in his bank account, “IRS TREAS 310 – TAXEIP3” to the tune of $6, 892.90 for him and his five family members. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Under the new law, single filers can expect to receive as much as $1,400 if they make under $80,000 according to reports. Another key component of the law is that single filers need to have an AGI under $75,000 to qualify for the $1,400 payment, with joint filers earning a combined $2,800 and an additional $1,400 for each dependent. The new American Rescue Plan has slightly stricter payment stipulations than the relief laws that went into place under the former administration, which was said to appease moderate Democrats who balked at the costs much like their conservative and Republican counterparts. It appears that those individuals who have previously received refunds from the IRS via direct deposit have their information on file with the government agency and should be among the first to receive their checks. For others, there might be some significant delays although the speed at which the IRS is working currently might be more favorable to those awaiting the boost than not. The IRS previously had the “Get My Payment” tool live but it has been temporarily shut down, presumably due to people checking in droves to found out when they’ll be paid. Learn more about the EIP here. Check out some of the reactions to people getting their direct deposit payments here. — Photo: Getty

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Child Tax Credit: Cash Payments To Families Start July 15 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com