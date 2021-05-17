Baltimore Police Shoot & Kill Man That Held Woman At Knifepoint

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore city police are investigating after at least one office shot and killed a man they say held a woman at knifepoint in East Baltimore Sunday morning.

It happened on the 1800 block of East Lafayette Street around 10:30 a.m.. A family member called police saying the suspect was inside of the home holding his mother a knifepoint.

According to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, the officers entered the home and went up to the second floor. That’s where they found the suspect armed with a knife, holding it to a woman’s body. The commissioner said officers tried to deescalate the situation by asking the suspect to drop the knife and let the woman go, but the suspect refused.

At some point, the suspect grabbed the woman by the hair. That’s when both officers fired at the suspect. The man was pronounced dead on scene after officers attempted to render aid to him.

The woman was not hurt.

“I want to thank the officers for doing what they were trained to do and trying to make sure we didn’t have to have this incident happen the way it did,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “They did exactly what we want them to do—to try to preserve life at all costs, but we also know we can not let allow people to harm people.”

Commissioner Harrison said he will review body camera footage of the shooting and Baltimore Police Department’s Special Investigations Response Team (SIRT) is investigating.

Source: CBS Baltimore

