National
HomeNational

Vanessa Bryant Suing L.A. Country Fire Department For Sharing Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Crash Pics

8 L.A. County sheriff deputies are already in hot water for taking pics of the crash and now this...

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Last year people were outraged when it was revealed that a sheriff’s deputy shared pictures of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash at a bar, but it now seems like some firefighters at the scene of the tragedy also took pictures of their own and are now in legal jeopardy for their actions.

TMZ is reporting that Vanessa Bryant‘s lawyers are coming after a couple of LA County Fire Department employees as part of their lawsuit against L.A. County for Invasion of Privacy. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Bryant’s legal team received paperwork from the LACFD’s own internal investigation which found that two firefighters were sent “intention to discharge” letters because they had taken pictures of the tragedy while working the scene.

“One of the firefighters, according to the docs, was just a safety officer there to secure the scene that day, but he took graphic shots of the victims’ remains. Both firefighters apparently shared the pics with an L.A. County Fire media relations officer … who then proceeded to send it around to other firefighters.”

The media officer was a sent a suspension notice for sharing the pictures, but whether or not the other firefighters who initially began the circulation have been fired is unknown at the current time.

We swear that in this day and age of digital film, social media and sharing methods, nothing is sacred anymore. Not even death.

Vanessa Bryant Suing L.A. Country Fire Department For Sharing Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Crash Pics  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM
Armed Robbery Suspect Shot In Baltimore Officer-Involved Shooting

It happened Thursday around 9 p.m. on the 2200 block of East Biddle Street as police were searching for a…
05.14.21
Maryland Gov. and Schools Chief Hold Covid-19 Update Presser
Gov. Hogan Lifts All COVID-19 Capacity Restrictions In…

The only restriction remaining is the mandate to wear masks indoors at businesses.
05.13.21
Man hand knocking a wooden judge gavel, law and auction concept.
Judge Approves $577 Settlement In Lawsuit Involving Maryland…

It took 15 years to come to this decision. 
05.13.21
Photos
Close